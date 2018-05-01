Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marvel like to follow BIG epics with smaller (sorry) titles, hence Ant-Man coming after Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man and the Wasp succeeding Avengers: Infinity War. It’s a smart strategy: following the depressing ending of Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe could use some lightheartedness, and it doesn’t get much more light-hearted than Paul Rudd — returning as Scott Lang — bragging about how “big” he got. The trailer is a lot of fun: there’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up (she gets high, he goes low); a good look at the film’s villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen); and the so-on-the-nose-it-works song choice of “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock.

Also, this happens.

Here’s the official synopsis.

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp — the first Marvel movie with a female superhero in the title — opens July 6.