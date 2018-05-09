The Avengers May Continue Assembling Beyond ‘Avengers 4’

05.09.18

Marvel

The Avengers made $1.5 billion at the box office. Avengers: Age of Ultron brought in $1.4 billion. Avengers: Infinity War crossed the billion dollar mark quicker than any movie ever. That’s three of the top 15 highest-grossing films of all-time. Marvel and Disney obviously want to keep this money train rolling, which is why the Avengers may continue assembling (the ones who are still alive, anyway) beyond Avengers 4, which comes out May 2019.

While speaking with investors during a call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road.” He continued, “Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie.” Maybe a less expensive one, though.

One of the challenges with Infinity War was the scale of its cast, noted Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

“I think the outstanding performance is nothing short of stellar,” she said, adding “there is one difference in [Infinity War], that’s the size of the cast… Because of the size of the cast involved and the cost of the movie, the scale, the magnitude, while this film is going to be very profitable, it may not be on the same return level as some of the other films, because of the sheer scale of it.” (Via)

Marvel’s future confirmed slate consists of Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 2018), Captain Marvel (March 2019), Avengers 4 (May 2019), a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 2019), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2020). Beyond that, anything’s possible, but hopefully Korg and Miek are involved, and they’re the only Avengers.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

