Unlike literally everyone else, David Harbour is using Twitter for good. The social media platform got the Golden Globe-nominated actor to hang out with penguins, pose for senior photos with a high school-aged fan, and most recently, officiate a wedding as his Stranger Things character, Chief Hopper.

Earlier this year, Twitter user @ErickaElizabth wrote, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!” Harbour responded, “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.”

He also included the hashtag #AllTheCakes. Gotta keep up that dad bod.

Anyway, 171,000 retweets later, Harbour kept his word, and attended the couple’s wedding. “Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it,” he tweeted. “But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago.”

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

The rest of the guests apparently enjoyed Chief Hopper’s presence. “Thank you soooo very much for doing this for my sister and NEE brother!! It was amazing to meet you and thanks for dealing with me semi freaking out when we met,” the bride’s sister wrote, while the wedding photographer added, “It was pretty fabulous… you totally made an amazing day unforgettable for them! And the photographer enjoyed the pics!!” Hopefully they saved a dance for him.

