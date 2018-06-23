Marvel has been on a roll lately with Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War in quick succession, and it looks like they’re going to continue that hot streak with Ant-Man And The Wasp. Early reactions from initial press viewings have hit Twitter, and it seems like Marvel has another hit on their hands.
The general consensus emphasized the sheer fun and innovation of the latest Ant-Man outing, as well as the self-contained nature of the film. If you’ve been in a deep, dark depression since Bucky uttered “… Steve?” in confusion, Ant-Man And The Wasp might be just the thing to pull you out of it.
The general public liked a Marvel a movie? You don’t say..
This is the same “public” that said the first Ant-Man was a great movie also right?