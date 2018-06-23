Marvel

Marvel has been on a roll lately with Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War in quick succession, and it looks like they’re going to continue that hot streak with Ant-Man And The Wasp. Early reactions from initial press viewings have hit Twitter, and it seems like Marvel has another hit on their hands.

The general consensus emphasized the sheer fun and innovation of the latest Ant-Man outing, as well as the self-contained nature of the film. If you’ve been in a deep, dark depression since Bucky uttered “… Steve?” in confusion, Ant-Man And The Wasp might be just the thing to pull you out of it.

Sooo… #AntmanAndTheWasp is the perfect comic chaser to the doom and gloom of Infinity War. Also, Evangeline Lilly rocks as The Wasp. pic.twitter.com/NrXxy53xHZ — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon @ #NALIPMediaSummit (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 23, 2018

What a year for Marvel! Absolutely loved #AntManAndTheWasp. Stellar ensemble and the humor is spot on. (Laughed myself to tears during one sequence!) The tech is used to great effect yet again. Unique, highly entertaining ride I can’t wait to go on again. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 23, 2018

I always have some nitpicky, snarky crap to say and I’m coming up empty with #AntManAndTheWasp. It’s a darn blast. I laughed SO much and… pshttt… where there’s a good man, there’s an even better woman 🐜 pic.twitter.com/nM5aOgkHdz — Remake Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 23, 2018

THANK YOU #AntManAndTheWasp FOR RECOGNIZING HOPE VAN DYNE IS THE ONE WHO GETS IT DONE 🐜 🐜 🐜 🐜 🐜 pic.twitter.com/lPe49nyoWt — Remake Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 23, 2018

Had a blast watching #AntManandtheWasp. It’s super funny, which is its greatest charm. Very personal, small scale story (again) and definitely focused on being light and family friendly. Evangeline Lilly is a badass, and Scott’s daughter Cassie steals the show. Also, ants 🐜 pic.twitter.com/PMAZf94gGa — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) June 23, 2018

Really enjoyed #AntManandTheWasp

The cast had great chemistry and the humor was on point. Badass action sequences and some really awesome visuals. I can’t wait to see it again!! pic.twitter.com/UUMhXZimhK — Dorian @ E3 (@DorianParksnRec) June 23, 2018

Just saw #AntManandtheWasp. Does it answer the "#InfinityWar question"? YES. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) June 23, 2018

WOW! #AntManAndTheWasp is a total delight! Funny, inventive, smart and full of great, irresistible energy! The cast is perfect, especially @EvangelineLilly , and the new characters fit in seamlessly. It's got huge stakes, but never loses its smirk or the BIG heart at its center. — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp was a fantastic sequel. So much fun, so entertaining from start to finish. The Wasp is awesome & Evangeline Lilly is great! Overall, CAN’T wait to see it again!#AntManandtheWasp pic.twitter.com/qxcoyNGjg5 — The Reel Talk (@TheReelTalkk) June 23, 2018