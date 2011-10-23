Film Nerd 2.0: ‘Revenge Of The Sith’ devastates the kids as Anakin falls from grace

Late Saturday night, a few hours after we finished watching “Revenge Of The Sith,” about an hour after both of the boys had fallen asleep, I was sitting in my office when the door opened and a sleepy-eyed Allen walked in.
“Dad, I think it’s sad that Anakin’s a bad guy.”
“Did you just wake up to tell me that?”
“Yeah. I hope he gets better.”
I picked him up, carried him back down the hallway to his bedroom, and he was asleep again by the time I tucked him in surrounded by his stuffed animals. That one thought was weighing on him enough that he needed to get up and come tell me. And as I sat back down, I realized what showing the films in this particular has done narratively that is underlined in a very different way now. More than ever, the notion of having to stand against one’s father to punish him and, maybe, to redeem him is written in GIANT GLOWING LETTERS now. The last thing they saw was the birth of Luke and Leia.
Which blew their minds, by the way.
Like, off the charts, oh my god, running in circles. Blew. Their. Minds.
And that wasn’t the biggest moment of the night.
Let me back up to the start. Oddly, there’s been next to no “Star Wars” talk this week. We’ve all been busy, and when we’ve been together, there’s been reading (we’ve started the Lemony Snicket series for Toshi at bedtime) and sports and running around and we saw “Puss In Boots” together and it’s been nice. But very little of this week’s energy was devoted to a warm-up for the next movie, except for once on Wednesday when Toshi was doing his homework and I was in the kitchen, and he said, alarmed, as if suddenly realizing something, “Dad, we’re watching ‘Star Wars’ on Saturday, right? ‘Rejenthe of the Sith,’ right?” He can’t say “Revenge” at all, even if he sounds it out first. It’s like Allen, who insists on calling the film they saw on Friday “Puss In Cats.” I assured Toshi that we were still set to see the next movie.
“This is the one where Anakin has to fight Darth Vader, right?”
“I don’t know.”
“Yes, you do.”
“I’m not telling you.”
“But you know.” He’s made sure to tell Allen this, as well. He considers it almost unconscionable that I know everything about “Star Wars” but haven’t answered the big questions for them.
We had an early start Saturday with flag football for Toshi, and then we went home for lunch, and finally, as we sat there eating, Toshi couldn’t take it anymore.
“So after we eat… we can watch ‘Star Wars’ right now, right?”
“No. You guys are going to a birthday party at Skateland.”
“Can we watch some of it?”
“You don’t want to watch part of the movie.”
“Yes I do.” He got his brother to chime in as well, and they both said that they’d be willing to watch part of it now and part after the party.
I thought about the structure of “Sith” and realized there was a fairly natural breaking point that I could stop at, and we could do that section of the film in the time they had before they had to get ready to leave.
“Okay. Fine.” There was much rejoicing and singing of my praises as lunch was inhaled at twice the normal speed by both of them, and then we adjourned to my office. By now, Toshi’s claimed my office couch as his own and Allen insists on sitting on me for the whole film. He likes to lounge, too.
Both of them together sing the 20th Century Fox fanfare when it plays each time. Then Toshi loudly reads “LUCASFILM LIMITED”. And then they both say it together as the blue words appear.
“A LONG TIME AGO IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY…”
I was startled by how participatory it was this time. They’ve internalized the way the movies start now. And then Toshi reads the opening crawl for his little brother. And Allen is poised on Toshi’s very dramatic reading of the entire thing, intent, and as soon as Toshi finishes reading, he explains it to Allen again. “So Anakin and Obi Wan are going to fight with General Grievous from the cartoon and he kidnapped the nice old man who is Anakin’s friend.”
That’s who Palpatine is to them.
One of the many questions that Toshi and Allen asked me right after we watched “Attack Of The Clones” last week was about the identity of Darth Sidious. I told them that he was in the movies without his face covered up, but they didn’t know who it was. And they were shocked at the mere suggestion. Toshi hasn’t puzzled it out, and as much as I can’t imagine not knowing, they don’t know. They have no idea what’s coming in this movie we’re about to watch, and I realize that it’s going to be a genuine jolt when it happens.
They also wanted to know why Ashoka from the “Clone Wars” isn’t in the movie, and I didn’t have an answer for them. I can only assume some awful moment lies in her future on the animated series, and that it will be yet another bitter pill for them to swallow since they like her a lot.
So we watched the entire opening sequence of the movie, up to the moment where Anakin and Padme are finally reunited, which led to a “ewwwww, they’re kissing again” moment from both the boys. Perfect place to stop. That opening is absolutely monstrous in scale. It’s bigger than most movies at any point, beginning, middle or ending. It’s outrageous. They love R2-D2 as much as always, and each new power he demonstrates in the films is greeted by cheers from the boys. Allen loved watching R2 burn up some other robots, an almost Beavis-level of glee erupting from him. And Grievous was a big hit. They like him on the cartoon, but Toshi was excited to see “the real him.”
When Anakin executed Count Dooku, that was shock number one for the boys. And I will stand by my initial statement in 2005 when I said that Ian McDiarmid in that scene (“Kill him”) in particular and the movie as a whole is absolutely fantastic. It’s one of my favorite performances in any “Star Wars” film including the original trilogy. He’s a reptile. He’s lip-smackingly awful. I love him. The execution upset both of them. Toshi said, “He’s just fooling, right?” I had to point out where Dooku’s head was and how unfortunately not-attached-to-his-body it had become, much to Toshi’s dismay.
“Anakin sure likes to cut off heads,” he told me after we watched the whole sequence. I think the excitement of the crash landing and the escape that follows distracted him some from his reaction, but in the moment, he looked at me, and he was upset by it. He likes to hold onto my arm even though he’s sitting on the couch, and when he’s really wrapped up in something, he can squeeze hard enough to bruise. He and Allen both left the house for the rollerskating party playing lightsaber battle, and I could see my wife steeling herself for a full day of it.
When they came back, they’d already eaten dinner, so they were ready to dive right back into the film. I happily agreed, and we sat down, starting with Anakin wrestling with his fear of Padme’s death and the beginnings of Palpatine’s big move. That’s what the whole movie is about. He’s making a move, paying off everything he’s ever put into motion, and the endgame is that he’s in power, it’s an Empire instead of a Republic, and Anakin is his new Sith apprentice. That’s the big plan, and it comes together… well, perfectly. This is a movie in which the bad guy, who has been hiding in plain sight, steps forward, unmasks himself, does exactly what he wants, and gets everything he wants while the good guys either die or run and hide.
Holy crap. I didn’t think about that. It’s never played that way for me as an adult before. But watching it with them, and watching them react to it, and talking to them in the hour or so between the end of the film and bedtime, I am blown away by the way the film’s “secrets” played out for them.
When Palpatine reveals himself to be a Sith Lord, Toshi called a time out. He proceeded to stand and march back and forth in front of me, laying out this CRAZY THEORY that he had that JUST MAYBE this nice old man might actually be DARTH FREAKIN’ SIDIOUS. He was like Clarence Darrow. He was flipping out that this old guy who has always seemed so sweet and good-hearted is actually PRETTY MUCH THE BIGGEST BAD GUY IN THE HISTORY OF BAD GUYS.
Allen didn’t get it until Toshi explained it, but once he did, Allen yelled, outraged all of a sudden, “THAT NICE OLD MAN IS REALLY KIND OF BAD!”
When Anakin started talking about cheating death, Toshi told me, almost as if confiding in me, “That’s not a good idea.” Allen shushed him. There’s a lot of that. Each of them feels they have the right to speak because they have something relevant to say and the other one is being rude for no reason. Toshi was really scrutinizing Anakin’s behavior tonight, and when Anakin started pouting about not being made a master and having his bad dreams about the death of Padme, Toshi told me, “I think Anakin’s not making good choices, right, Daddy?”
When Padme told Anakin about their baby, Toshi was glad to be ahead of the film for once. “That’s Luke, right, Daddy?” I had to make sure not to tip the secret at all and just agreed with him. Both he and Allen were very invested in each step of the film, each new development, and I can honestly say I’ve never seen them more involved in every moment of a movie, more engrossed.
And as a result, I don’t think anything’s ever upset them the same way this film did. It wasn’t even a single moment, either. It was an entire chunk of the film, starting in the moment where Anakin makes his choice while facing Mace Windu and Palpatine. Allen was on his feet, yelling “KILL THE OLD MAN!” and Toshi was on the couch, legs up, in a ball, watching with unblinking eyes. When Anakin made his choice and attacked Mace, leaving room for Palpatine to attack as well, killing Mace Windu, the boys both yelled “NOOOO!” at the screen, upset, furious. And when they realized that Anakin was willingly making a choice to follow Palpatine and become a Sith, they yelled again.
But when Anakin led the attack on the Jedi Temple while Order 66 was executed around the galaxy, cutting down one Jedi after another, they didn’t yell. They didn’t scream. They didn’t clap. They just sat in silence, eyes wide, until it was all done. And when Toshi finally turned to look at me at the end of the sequence, eyes brimming with tears. “He killed the kids,” he said, almost accusing me.
“He did.”
“Anakin’s bad now. He’s really bad.”
“He is. He made that choice, and he did terrible things.”
Allen hugged me has hard as he could, not saying anything, and I asked them if they were okay to keep watching. “You can’t turn it off now!” Toshi said, and so we continued. I could see how they were still struggling with what they had witnessed even as Obi-Wan and Anakin both converged on Mustafar. They loved the fight between Yoda and Darth Sidious, but every time it cut from that to the fight between Anakin and Obi-Wan, they got quiet. There was no joy for them in that fight. They weren’t even sure who to cheer for.
But when Anakin force-choked Padme, Toshi did bark out an angry “STOP IT!” at the TV, furious by Anakin’s change. And when the lightsaber battle finally reached its crescendo and Obi-Wan struck Anakin down, leaving him struggling on the shore of the lava river, they both got up and got closer to the TV, determined to see exactly what happened. Anakin caught fire, and I saw Toshi cover his mouth with his hand, his tears finally spilling, not just welling up. And when Obi-Wan finally walked away, leaving his former student and friend laying there, burnt and suffering, mad from pain and sorrow, both the boys came to me, emotionally ruined by the sequence.
Even after the movie was over, we kept talking about why Anakin made the choices he made. As much as the boys thought they wanted to see Anakin finally put on the black armor and become Darth Vader, once they finally got to that place, they seemed crushed by it. It’s one thing to be told that someone is a bad guy, but it’s another thing to watch a character that they had come to love and enjoy slowly crumble and turn to evil. For the first time, they understand that evil is not just something you call yourself, but a direct reflection of the choices you make. They watched Anakin Skywalker go from a happy child to a confused young man to a hero and a husband, and then they watched him throw it all away and kill everyone who trusted him, attacking his own pregnant wife, and finally ending up burnt and broken and locked forever inside a suit of metal, and it hurt them. And for the first time, seeing the way it played for them, it genuinely hurt me. The tears I shed as we wrapped up our night and I put them both to bed were because they realize tonight that the world is a place where good people can make bad choices and end up in an awful place. The world is a darker place tonight for them than it was on Saturday morning, and it hurts to see a little piece of their innocence shut down. You can complain about “Star Wars” and problems you have with the films all day long, but this silly space opera has led to some of the most intense conversations with my kids that I’ve ever had.
More than ever, I’m glad I picked the order I did to show the films, because now they’re ready for “Jedi” in a big way. They want to see the Emperor punished. They want to see Anakin redeemed. And I’m not really sure how i’m going to handle that last fight. This morning, as I was driving Toshi to his baseball game, he was still asking me questions, and his single question almost made me drive off the road. “Daddy… I just thought of something.”
“What’s that, buddy?”
“Luke Skywalker has to kill his daddy, doesn’t he?”
“Looks that way.”
“Daddy… can you promise me something?” I could hear the emotion in his voice, how close to tears he was, and I got worried.
“Of course. What’s that?”
“Please don’t be a bad guy.”
One day when he’s old enough, I’ll tell him how hard I’ve worked on that exact thing every single day since he’s been born. And when I do, I’ll also tell him just how much the mere idea tears me apart.
One more movie and we’re done. And it all comes down to this last movie. I hope you guys have enjoyed this ride so far, because it’s been one of my favorite things since I started writing about movies online fifteen years ago. I don’t want to delay this last piece, but I’m going to be on vacation starting Thursday, so I won’t have the last article for you until November 3rd. Be patient. Bear with me. And I hope to make it worth your while.
“Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is now available on Blu-Ray.
Extraordinary. It’s no exaggeration to say that these kids have completely turned around the way I think of these films.
How old are your kids? My son is in the same boat – he’s seen Episode one, and a bunch of the Clone Wars cartoons and he loves Anakin. I’m also very curious to see his reaction to watching the movies in this order…
Amazing, Drew. Simply amazing.
This is the best thing you’ve ever written, and I remember you first years at AICN, cranking out some great stuff, as well as all the outstanding work you’ve done here at HitFix.
This just may be your magnum opus, FilmNerd2.0.
I can think of no better thing than in a few years, you take these short essays and combine them, bind them, and sell them as a book.
I know I’d be first in line.
I have just been introduced to FilmNerd2.0 and would love a collection in the future with retrospective and the concept of media consumption given more light. Would definitely buy.
I teared up a bit reading this. I’m glad you shared this experience Drew because this is easily the most engaging series of articles concerning Star Wars I’ve read.
I’ve been reading your work since day one on AICN…this is my favorite thing you have written.
I’ve had a major chip on my shoulder over the prequels. But I have a brand new appreciation for them after having them presented through the vantage point of your kids.
Very much looking forward to the final installment.
Hi Drew – great artiles! Considering the devastating impact they’ve had on your kids, any regrets showing them at this age?
True… I have no doubt these experiences, including the conversations they have with you, will be one of those things they carry with them for the rest of their life. I wonder if ROTJ will be enough to bring back the hope/optimism. Certianly, given your boys’ reaction, it justifies GL putting Hayden Christensen in the final scene to bring that closure…
I hate to break it to you, but the experiences his kids are having watching the Star Wars films is WHAT FILM IS ABOUT. Film used to be about intense emotional rides, vicariously cathartic experiences, and thought-provoking storytelling. The fact that his kids are getting all of this from Star Wars (and the first three, no less) should be pretty inspiring. If and when I have kids, I can only hope they’ll sit down to watch the films I love and be able to draw life lessons from them, to expand their horizons in that way. Good entertainment is about ideas, and ideas are always worth having and sharing.
I agree. I want to watch the subpar prequels again. Love it.
Fantastic! I’ve loved each of these articles, but this one was the kicker we all knew it would be. Very kind of you to share this with us, Drew. I will say I wish I had had this idea when I showed the films to my girls. Granted, they were never going to go for this as much as two boys…but, I showed them the movies in order 1-6 and it hurts the emotional payoff.
Wow. What a great, great read. Well done, sir.
That is all.
How old are the boys? I thought Toshi was 6ish and Allen was about 4, but they seem to be reading better than that. If they are that young, congratulations. Also, awesome series in general. Such an incredible way to look back at old films.
Still, even from just what’s in the article that’s pretty great reading for a six year old (the opening crawl is pretty difficult, and he understood it well enough to simplify it for his brother), and that Allen’s even pretending to read along with his brother at 3 means you’re doing a pretty good job.
I think it was irresponsible to show a PG13 film to a 6 and 3 year old. And in the wrong order, too boot!
@Robert I think it’s irresponsible to buy into someone ELSE’s opinion of what is and is not suitable for your own children to watch. Especially when the standards are so arbitrary.
I’ve really enjoyed reading your articles– this one was absolutely wonderful. This one made me tear up (an understatement). Thank you so much for writing this.
I had completely burned out on Star Wars during the premiere of the prequels, but this whole series has totally reignited my enthusiasm for the whole thing. Cheers, Drew, for reminding lots of us while we loved this series in the first place.
Thanks so much for writing these articles. To say that I teared up while reading this would be an understatement– these articles have made me look at the prequels in a different way.
Drew, you’re my favorite film critic, I’ve been reading you for a long time, but man, this “Star Wars” series is the best thing you’ve ever written. Just amazing. The perspective of a child really makes us evaluate these “silly space operas” so differently. I’ll admit, I’ve often been a little confused by your insistence of showing the films in order IV, V, I, II, III, VI, but reading this, I totally understand it, and this is how I intend to show my kids the films one day. It’s a great idea. Wonderful job. You’ve absolutely made it worth our while.
Damn, Drew. Great read.
Holy crud, this article RUINED me. If I was at home, and not at work, I would’ve cried. Goddamn, Drew. They should give you some sort of award for this article. You built tension up, it hard heart, it had release.
Goddamn.
I think it’s amazing that you don’t patronize your children. Many adults would think that, given your boys’ ages, the movies are too mature for them or too violent or that they’re incapable of grasping the complexities of a 6 film series. But you were wise enough to recognize how silly that is and your children are going to be much wiser and better critical thinkers because of it. So awesome.
The best family entertainment recognizes that children are often wiser than we would imagine. Classic Disney and current Pixar certainly tell stories that have a lot of depth and thematic complexity. It fascinates me that the same company (Disney) responsible for so much great art for kids has produced so much horrible garbage in the form of those live action comedies on their cable network.
Great article once again and I can’t wait to read about their reaction to Jedi. Anyway, I feel spoiled asking this after five great pieces, but are we getting a Jurassic Park Film Nerd before you go on vacation?
Awesome. I was Toshi’s age when I saw Jurassic in theaters so I’m sure I will relate to his reaction.
Great stuff Drew, looks like your experiment worked. I expect a ‘Hobbit / Lord of the Rings’ Film Nerd 2.0 during Summer 2014!
Great Idea! Although, Drew should read them the entire series before that. Tough one…
Thank you for these articles. I’m eagerly awaiting the kids’ reactions to the final film. Reading through the five entries so far, it has really made me excited for the day my wife and I have kids and they’re old enough for us to share the movies with them.
I too really like this series. I’m curious to see what they think of the final act of Vader, standing up to Palpatine and trying to redeem himself by saving his son. For my son, that’s the scene that made the biggest impact in all of the movies. Even now, long after we saw the movie, he sometimes mentions to me how “there was still good in him [Vader]”. I believe the idea expressed in this column, that we make our own choices and that’s what makes us “good” or “evil” resonates just as strongly in that scene – except in a more positive direction. I hope the boys will like it!
Also Drew, I asked this in the previous column, but have your kids seen “The Iron Giant”?
I love the Film Nerd 2.0 articles. Thanks Drew, and to your boys.
Loving this series, big hugs.
Will the kids rewatch NewHope & Empire before Jedi?
I’ve posted these articles on my Facebook page and in the description, I always wind up saying something along the lines of “This makes excited to have children so I can share in this experience with them.”
Thank you for this. This is the reason why I followed you here and never looked back toward AICN ever again.
Captivating piece of writing Drew, it’ll also be amazing for your sons to read this and the all of the comments years from now when they are older. Great Stuff.
Drew, I’ve been reading your articles for 10 years. This series is the most absorbing and thrilling stuff you have written. Extraordinary! I cannot wait for the Return of the Jedi story. For all its faults as a film, the confrontation between Luke, the Emperor and Vader is one of the most emotionally satisfying climaxes in cinema. Very curious about how your kids will perceive it, given the emotional journey they have been on.
First of all, I want to compliment this incredible and emotional piece. I’ve been following your work from AICN days and I take it as some of the more well executed criticism on the internet. But this… this is a slice of life. A perfect piece of experience described with mastery. I don’t think I’ve ever cried with an internet blog before, but this touched me profoundly as an human being.
You are a great father, Mr. McWeeny. More than someone who looks over them, you’re a true friend to Toshi and Allen. Congratulations on this posting and on your humanity.
I have twin daughters that will be 7 at New Year’s, and a son that just turned 5 in July. We watched the original trilogy for the first time back at ThanksgivingChristmas last year and they loved it. Devoured it. I got all my old Star Wars toys out of storage and they’ve played with them nonstop for a year.
My wife and I decided to hold off on the prequels for awhile, primarily because I don’t know if my kids are ready to process Anakin’s final conversion. They scare easily, and “Empire” freaked them out totally. It took a ton of coaxing to watch it a 2nd time. Han being frozen still brings one of my daughters to tears every time (although she loves to tell me “I know” every time I say “I love you” and then giggle like a maniac).
I am scared to death of how they would handle Anakin becoming a sith (especially his killing of the young jedi) and his fight with Obi Wan. Combine with that one of them has a very strong fear of fire . . .
Right now my plan is to watch Episode I with them before it comes back in the theaters (they ask a million questions – watching for the first time takes almost 3 hours with pausing) and then watch Episode II shortly after. But then I want to immerse them in “Clone Wars” for awhile (to stall) until their ready for Episode III.
I was imagining their reactions (they’ve seen Jedi) while reading this. Specifically my 5 year old son. He loves the bad guys. Loves Vader. Loves Jabba the Hutt. LOVES Boba Fett (this year’s Halloween costume). Loves Stormtroopers. Loves the Emperor. I’m curious how (if) he’ll feel differently about Anakin and The Emperor after all 3 of these movies. For kids, this Anakin is a very different villain than any other they know. Even though they haven’t seen them yet, my more reflective daughter is already asking “how can the little boy in the podrace grow up to be Darth Vader? Does that mean one of my friends could grow up to be bad too someday?”
Drew, this is the best argument I have ever read for introducing someone to the series in a chronological order.
I don’t have children, but if I ever do, I will probably show them the movies in this order. It’s also nice to read a noncynical article about the prequels. Well done sir!
Drew, this is the best argument I have ever read for introducing someone to the series in a chronological order.
I don’t have children, but if I ever do, I will probably show them the movies in this order. It’s also nice to read a noncynical article about the prequels. Well done sir!Write a comment…
Drew, this is the best argument I have ever read for introducing someone to the series in a chronological order.
I don’t have children, but if I ever do, I will probably show them the movies in this order. It’s also nice to read a noncynical article about the prequels. Well done sir! Well done.
Drew, this is the best argument I have ever read for introducing someone to the series in a chronological order.
I don’t have children, but if I ever do, I will probably show them the movies in this order. It’s also nice to read a noncynical article about the prequels. Well done sir!
He makes a good point, but I still argue for original trilogy first, given that it avoids the spoilers necessary for certain narrative punches. “There is another” is a dead giveaway if you know who Leia is, and Yoda’s antics are merely funny if you see the prequels first.
And I’m sorry, but…knowing Vader as the Ultimate Badass is the only way to survive the revelation of Vader as Whiny Emo Kid. I STILL have trouble reconciling the two.
Thanks for sharing this. You have something very deep and personal and it makes for a great editorial. I’ll agree with others that it adds a lot to the story of Star Wars to see how your kids reacted (and kids in general), which probably means I should on some level ignore any flaws or gripes and focus on enjoying the story. Sure, there are flaws, however I also think the basic premise of the stories remains pretty powerful especially when you strip it down to its basics. I also really enjoyed how much this meant to you and your kids, in a bitter-sweet sort of way. It’s a very approachable way for them to grow up, if that makes any sense. I think it makes for a darker place in one sense where Anakin Skywalker and “that nice old man” can really be (or turn into in Anakin’s case) terrible people. I also think the message coming out of it could be to reinforce that there ARE good people, heroes if you will, and that people sometimes CAN be redeemed. It also perhaps adds gravitas to words like “good” or “evil” when they start thinking of those words in terms of history and not just labels attached to characters and their costumes. It could provide some nice analogies for explaining real life examples of good, evil, and a lot of discussion fodder for life’s many shades of grey.
Regardless, thanks for sharing and I’m looking forward to your Nov. 3rd article.
-Cheers
Best series of film articles on the web, period. I don’t have kids, but I’ll be damned if I don’t try and make sure they are given as good a film education/experience as this.
With that out of the way, given how your kids have reacted to the Star Wars series, I cannot help but wonder how they’d react to Batman Returns and the Penguin’s story. I saw that film at the age of eight, and man was that a major emotional blow once I got to the end of the film.
Yeah, come to think of it the reveal is handled kind of lamely in Jedi (it always felt like a weak also-ran to “I am your father”). I would imagine it’s much more surprising and satisfying to see Sith (after ep. IV & V) and hear that Padme has twins and then hear what their names are. Pretty cool.
Whoops, replied to the wrong comment (should’ve been the next one down). Not that it matters 5 years later…
I was wondering why your kids were blown away by Luke and Leia being born and then I realized they didn’t know they were brother and sister because that isn’t revealed until JEDI and you haven’t shown them that yet! That’s a crazy time to find that out in SITH!
Yes the prequels flawed but there are so truly great things among the dubious choices and acting moments that I can’t dismiss them completely. Like the “Order 66” scene where the clones turn on and kill the Jedi all over the galaxy brought tears to my eyes when I saw it in 2005. Also the Vader mask being put on Anakin while the twins are being born was great. Obi-Wan walking away from Anakin as he’s consumed by flames has to be the darkest thing
Yeah, come to think of it the reveal is handled kind of lamely in Jedi (it always felt like a weak also-ran to “I am your father”). I would imagine it’s much more surprising and satisfying to see Sith (after ep. IV & V) and hear that Padme has twins and then hear what their names are. Pretty cool.
I’m not even much of a Star Wars fan (that’s my wife’s domain), but I anticipate this column every Monday. I even read it when you’re talking about movies I haven’t seen, as the real joy of it is just to watch the conversation you’re having with your sons to use movies as a great communications tool.
My wife and I are expecting our first child–a son–in January, and I’m already planning the movies I can’t wait to show him (“The Muppet Movie,” “WALL-E,” “E.T.”–even though it will likely be years before we can finally sit and watch them together). I second all those who say that you should bind these up and publish them eventually; one of my favorite pieces of film criticism out there.
Also, have your kids been introduced to the Muppets yet?
[chrisicisms.wordpress.com]
You’ve made me rethink the prequels. Truly miraculous! And we’re using your order to show them to our five year old. Although he keeps wanting to rewartch IV & V again and again so don’t know if we’ll ever get through the prequels.
Hey Drew, i think Asoka gets it from General Greivous in a animated Star Wars shorts ( cant remember name )Anakin crushes his chest wich is why he has the breathing issues in Revenge. Thank you for these, nerd 2.0 is my favorite
one thing that always bothered me about this one was why did the one wookiee fighting with yoda need to be chewbacca?
Fan service? You could also argue fate/destiny/The-Force, or that it tied him to the Rebel cause, give him a history and reason for being there, and somehow gets him hooked up with Han. Really though, it is probably just fan service.
-Cheers
Ugh this is gonna sound “dickie” and I’m def not calling bullshit but Drew’s kids reactions are like a Star Wars fans wet dreams. He describes his kids having life altering reactions to these movies. I’m sure it happened as Drew described but I hope all Star Wars fans don’t expect such ‘made for TV’ or should I say ‘made for column’ reactions. I can imagine quite a few disappointed Star Wars parents after reading this article.
Contrary to what the age we live in tried to tell us, not everyone living today is cynical. I think their reactions were pretty cool.
I think Drew’s kids reactions are very cool. I can just imagine lots of parents putting Star Wars on for their kids expecting these profound reactions and not getting anything close to what Drew got. Most kids aren’t as precocious as Drew’s are described as being. Most would last 5 minutes and ask to watch Cars for the 500th time.
Wow! Dude I didn’t think it would happen to me but I actually got choked up reading this. You’ve actually made me care about Star Wars again and how formidable it is as myth. But that’s the true test isn’t, can we resist temptation and hold onto the humanity that lives within us all.
Wow Drew what a great series of articles. I always read your reviews and visit many other sites but i have never posted or commented on things until now. Just wanted to say, keep the Nerd 2.0 going! I love this series and the star wars articles have had me tearing up every time. Even more so on the prequels where your kids seem to be so emtionaly invested. You captured that perfectly and it was almost like I was reliving and reexperiencing these movies all over again through their eyes. And I was surpringling devastated. Wow. Now we have a 10 days before Return of the Jedi? I feel like one of your kids now being tortured by you on purposed because I want to find out what happens. It’s going to be a great finale for them, and us as well. Keep up the great work
“Daddy… can you promise me something?” I could hear the emotion in his voice, how close to tears he was, and I got worried.
“Of course. What’s that?”
“Please don’t be a bad guy.”
Wow. Just…. wow. You got me with that. That was a great read to begin with, but that was a hell of a kicker.
As much as I love Star Wars, the real meat of this continued column is its heart. Keep up the good work! Its going to be hard to top this series, simply because of the emotional connection everyone seems to get with this property.
I saw somebody suggest The Iron Giant as a possibility, which is a great suggestion. When do you think Raiders of the Lost Ark will come up? That is one movie I can’t wait to share with my kids.
yeah, i gotta admit, while this series started to annoy me at first, I have a blast with the hyper-intense emotional investments these kids have in this series. It drudges up the vestigial memories of my OWN emotional investment in the series growing up.
I love the Clarence Darrow bit; that cracked me up something fierce watching a little kid blow his own mind figuring out something that’s fundamentally obvious to an adult. Man, they REALLY see the world differently than we do.
Toshi’s emotional fragility is a little disturbing though. Allen gets really overwhelmed and confused because of his age, but he seems to handle the swings and cope with the results A LOT better than Toshi does. I’m already thinking that Toshi’s gonna be a much more Manichean personality while Allen’s going to be a more relativistic one.
Watch: 15 years from now, Allen’s going to be watching Von Trier films for their intellectual stimulation, while Toshi’s going to be scarred for life from his first Bergman film at 20 and never watch a foreign film again.
I think you are a little off base with regards to Toshi. He is just older, therefore more invested intellectually in what is going on because he understands some of the implications of what he is seeing.
I’m a long time reader and a first time talk-backer. I have to agree with the group here. I’ve been blown away by these articles, and I have to say, I could feel tears welling up reading. Fabulous!
I’d definitely watch a bit of the end of “Empire” again right before watching “Jedi,” to remind them of where everyone is, plus so they can re-examine the Darth/Luke battle.
I’m with the kids. Revenge of the Sith is, to this day, the only movie where I end up in tears every single time I watch it. And even knowing what’s coming I have to yell “NOOOOO”!
I have the same reaction. Tears, every time. Revenge is the only movie to do that to me.
and there you have it… the reason why Episodes 1-3 are actually GOOD. They’re not aimed at adults any more than 4-6 were.
Watch with Children’s eyes. Be innocent and learn.
Thanks for sharing that experience. It sent shivers down my spine.
These articles are beautiful, and they have given me a deeper appreciation of the prequels, BUT I was 11 when the prequels came out. My brother was 8. We both loved the original trilogy but only liked small parts of the prequels. It wasn’t because of any nostalgia for the original trilogy, we mostly just didn’t connect with Anakin. He just whines the whole way through, and even as kids and later teenagers, we could tell he couldn’t act. He was not young Darth Vader, the great pilot, Jedi and friend Obi Wan described. Maybe he’s cooler in the cartoons and that’s why Toshi and Allen love him so much, or maybe the two years between Toshi and my brother make that much of a difference.
I also didn’t enjoy the whole Trade Federation plot, could barely sit through the romance scenes in Ep. II (which is very much in keeping w/Toshi’s reaction), and for a kids’ movie, Episode III is really dark. Darth Vader went from cool bad guy who chokes his underlings with the force to “kill the younglings” evil. I didn’t dislike them because they weren’t adult enough for me-that’s the people who are against Ewoks. I was mostly just bored. I’m not opposed to new chapters in a saga, but they have to be good. I dislike Rocky V, but Rocky VI was a pretty good redemption of the series. I know all these arguments have been made before, and reading these reviews has made me reconsider the prequels, but I disagree with the argument that the only reason people dislike the prequels is because we’re taking the series too seriously.
For comparison, my favorite show when I was 3 was He-man. I flipped through it the other day and the next time I saw my parents jokingly apologized for making them sit through it. They said, “But you were so cute playing He-man!” That’s a show that’s only good enough for kids. I don’t think the prequels are that bad, but if you’re aiming for “Hey, it’s just for kids,” that’s what you get. But I watched Aladdin with my nephew, and I appreciate it even more now. That’s what the original trilogy is like. You can enjoy it as a kid, but it’s still great for adults. A better comparison for the prequels is my favorite show from kindergarten, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. It was a very ambitious show, shot on location, with great action scenes, and I believe is responsible for why I did well in social studies and languages in school-Indy made them cool. But to watch them now, I laugh at Sean Patrick Flanery’s wooden acting (he improved a lot between then and Boondock Saints) and some of the absurd plots. There’s still a lot of fun in them, but it’s not like watching the Indy movies, which again, are just as enjoyable now that I’m an adult. Sorry for the second post. I’d add it into the original if I could, but I thought it was an important addition.
One of the most amazing articles ever.
I was actually 9 when I saw Phantom Menace for the first time, my dad didn’t show me Episode 4,5,6 ….so I went through the films in chronological order and I love the prequels.
That’s not justify the faults of the prequels (the technical ones) but they were a huge part of my childhood and Episode 3 remains one of my favourite movies ever.
I’m married, but we don’t have kids yet. I’m seriously debating between introducing the films in chronological order, or to do what Drew has pulled off here. Care to share your experience of watching them straight through, from I to VI? Thanks in advance!
Wonderful, wonderful article. While obviously flawed (deeply in some places), I’ve always loved and defended Revenge of the Sith. More of the prequel-bashing bandwagon needs to read this article and STFU. Thank you, sir; this made my day.