Film Nerd 2.0: Yoda seals the deal for ‘Attack Of The Clones’ on Blu-ray

“Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.” – Yoda
It’s hard to believe there are only two more “Star Wars” movies left to watch with the boys. When that Blu-ray box arrived at the house, setting off the Occupy Dad’s Office movement, it seemed like it would take forever to make it through all of the films. Now we’re coming down to the biggest moments in the series, and the boys are already getting ready to start over.
“Dad, in the ‘Revenge On The Sith’ and the ‘Return On The Jedi’ movies, we’re gonna learn about the truth about Darth Vader, right?”
“Yep.”
“So we’re going to know if Old Obi-Wan or Darth Vader was telling the truth, right?”
“Yep.”
“Okay. Good.”
That conversation is just one of the dozens we’ve had in the last few days here at the house, and it shows me that Toshi is really thinking about the movies between viewings. Every day, something else seems to be his lead concern, and every day, he wants to ask me more questions. Meanwhile, Allen remains incredibly consistent in the things that impress him. After we sat down Saturday morning to watch “Attack Of The Clones,” he had one moment in particular that he wanted to talk about and re-enact repeatedly.
“I like when Jango Fett got his head cut by Mace Windu.”
You put that statement together with the cutest little smile you’ve ever seen, and it’s obvious that my younger son is to be feared and watched closely. He’s been a holy terror with a plastic lightsaber since we started watching the movies, and Toshi spends much of this time evading a beheading of his own.
Thanks to the time they’ve spent watching random episodes of “The Clone Wars,” they already had a basic understanding of the nature of the Clonetroopers. They love Captain Rex and the other clones, and they’ve asked many questions about their origins. Like kids in the ’80s when Boba Fett was originally introduced, they’re also nuts for the design of the character and his armor, so when they connected the dots in this film and realized that Boba Fett’s father is Jango Fett, and Jango Fett is the source of all the clones, meaning Captain Rex is basically a Fett, it was like someone had just cured cancer here in the house. They were amazed and delighted by this realization, and they were equally delighted by the fight between young Obi-Wan and Jango on the landing platform at Kamino. In general, anything that involved Obi-Wan and the mystery he was trying to solve played like gangbusters for them.
The love story? Not so much.
It cracks me up when we’re watching a movie and there’s kissing, because Toshi is at that age where kissing is the single grossest thing that can happen in a movie, and he makes a big deal out of covering his eyes every time. That means Allen covers his eyes as well, because he takes most of his cues from Toshi at this point. After one of the kissing scenes, Toshi asked me if all the kissing is what made Anakin turn into Darth Vader. I’ll make sure to remind him of that in a few years once kissing starts to get interesting.
Being the middle part in a trilogy can be difficult for a film because it’s not really establishing or wrapping anything up. It’s the busy work in the middle, the shoe leather, and there’s a lot of running around in “Clones” without really solving anything. In some ways, though, it’s nice because it also leaves room for digression and gives you room to play. The structure of the film is very strange, and the set pieces are given lots and lots of room to breathe when they happen. The chase scene across Corsuscant, the sequence in the asteroid belt above Geonosis, the tour of the cloning facility, the droid factory rampage… each of those scenes had the boys flipping out over various images and ideas.
But amidst the fun, “Clones” introduces some darker notes regarding Anakin’s fall, and I was surprised how much Toshi was invested in that particular story thread. Ever since The Moment in “Empire,” he’s been troubled by the idea of a good guy who becomes a bad guy, and he’s watching Anakin closely. When Anakin found his mother just before she died and then went on his killing spree in the Tusken Raiders camp, Toshi actually stood up. He walked closer to the screen, upset, needing to see every detail of what was happening, and when the scene was over, he asked me to pause the movie.
“Daddy, those people took Anakin’s mommy, right?”
“That’s right.”
“And they hurted her, right?”
“They did.”
“So then he wanted to kill them all so they can’t hurt anybody else, right?”
“Is that the right thing to do?”
“No.” The way he said it, though, it was more a question than a statement. “But they shouldn’t have killed his mommy.”
He was still wrestling with it when Anakin confessed to Padme a few scenes later that he had killed all of the Tuskens, even the women and children. That made him ask me to pause again, and he was upset by what Anakin said. “Jedi are good guys, and they should do good things, and he killed little kids and mommies, and that’s bad.” We talked about the reasons why and he told me that he was sad for Anakin, but he was also mad at him. He’s always thought of Anakin as a hero, and seeing him start his fall and giving in to anger and rage is upsetting him deeply.
By far, though, the biggest reaction of the day came towards the end of the film when Anakin and Obi-Wan confronted Count Dooku in the hangar. They were already flipping out during the fight sequence before Yoda got involved, but once Yoda came walking in, they got positively manic. They love Yoda. It’s that simple. Any appearance by him gets them excited, but to see him in action sent them into overdrive.
“Daddy, Yoda is the best fighter!” Allen yelled that three different times during the fight. You add that kind of unfiltered joy to the excitement of seeing the Clonetroopers head into battle the first time, also led by Yoda, and the final half-hour of the film was almost too much for them to handle. I think part of the appeal is that Yoda is about the same size as Allen, and seeing that he’s the most powerful Jedi of them all makes Allen feel powerful as well.
A big moment for them was when they realized that Mace Windu, who they both really like, is the same person as Nick Fury from the new “Avengers” trailer. They’re now convinced that Samuel L. Jackson is the single greatest human being to ever walk the earth, and they love that he’s got a purple lightsaber that’s different than anyone else’s. One of the questions that is driving them both crazy concerns the identity of Darth Sidious. They know he’s the Emperor, but they are also sure that he’s someone else in the movies, and they can’t figure out who it might be. I’m amazed that the “secret” works for them, because when I look at Sidious in the final scene of the film, it’s pretty clear to me that it’s McDiarmid under the cowl. The boys haven’t figured it out, though, and when we went through all the possible suspects after the film and I brought up Senator Palpatine, they didn’t even blink. He’s just that “nice old guy” who helps Anakin in this one, and they’ve got no clue he might be connected in some way.
Our next film on Saturday is where many of the biggest answers will be revealed, and Toshi’s really anxious about it. We’ve been looking at Drew Struzan’s new book the last few nights before bed, and as we’ve looked at the poster art for the prequels, Toshi keeps coming back to the image of Obi-Wan and Anakin fighting, and it’s giving him stress. “I always thought Obi-Wan and Anakin were friends,” he said as we were looking at the poster last night.
“They were.”
“But so why are they fighting?”
“We’ll have to find out in the next movie.”
“Is it because Anakin killed the mommies and the babies?”
“We’ll have to find out in the next movie.”
“But you know, right?”
“I do.”
“You can tell me a little bit, and I won’t tell Allen.”
“No way, man. You have to wait and see it in the movie.”
“I don’t want Anakin to be a bad guy.”
“I know, Tosh.”
“I hope Darth Vader’s a big liar.”
“I know.”
I have a feeling this coming Saturday is going to be an emotional one, and a bitter pill to swallow. For now, the films seem to have taken up a permanent slice of real estate in the heads of both of the boys. Allen walks around the house singing the Imperial Theme, Toshi draws pictures of TIE fighters in the borders of his homework, and they’re both convinced that with a little work, they’ll be able to use The Force to reach the remotes for the DVD player and the TV in the playroom.
Truly wonderful, indeed.
“Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is now available on Blu-Ray.
We forwarded past the char-broiled Anakin scenes in RoTS. Will you be doing the same for your (younger than mine were) kids? Or do you think they’re made of sterner stuff?
Yoda’s big moment in “Clones” I think transcends age barriers and everybody likes it. Except for, like, three AICN talkbackers. But aside from that, I’m pretty sure that’s easily the best bit in ATOC. People just get giddy seeing Yoda unleashing some fury.
It’s funny, Anakin’s “fall” has always been a sore sticking point for me, as I felt it was fumbled; equal parts confusing (and not in any way I thought was purposefully trying to represent Anakin’s confused state) and huge leaps in logic (he’s scared at the thought of losing Padme…now he’s killing kids/younglings!?). So to read that it’s playing for Toshi so well is really interesting to me. I do wonder how he will react to Anakin killing the kids if he’s feeling bad about the Tusken Raider attack! I’m glad it is working for him though, seems to be bringing up ideas and questions about morality and good/evil that he hadn’t thought of before.
I hadn’t thought about the killing of the younglings. Reading this series made me look forward to showing the whole of Star Wars to my kids one day, even though I disliked the prequels. But watching someone they clearly look up to killing kids they’re going to identify with is going to be hard for them. I like Drew’s order for watching them, but I don’t know if I’d show a kid that young Revenge of the Sith for that reason, now that I think of it, so maybe when the time comes I’ll have them watch the original trilogy and hold off on the prequels till they’re old enough to handle Revenge of the Sith. But in that case, they may be too old to enjoy them. I was 11 when Phantom Menace came out and didn’t like it, but if I were 6, I probably would have loved it as much as Toshi. Quite the dilemma
These are good posts. The prequels could’ve been better (though I don’t hate them and try to focus on the good stuff) but the basic story is solid and moving. “Sith” always gets me even as I wince at some of the dialogue and the too pat setup for “A New Hope”. If only Lawrence Kasdan came back.
these posts are great, but the more i read them the more i am convinced i am gonna try to keep my kids away from the hamfisted prequel trilogy for as long as possible. i would like them to learn about how fucked up life can be from competently told stories.
Once Anakin starts killing kids in revenge it’s going to get interesting. Also Have you thought about the reaction to anakin dying in the end of Jedi? That will orabably be hard for them to swallow as well. Hero’s are not suppose to die and to your kids he is the Hero.
Also what is interesting about your children. Is they where invested in the prequel characters first because of the clone wars tv show. I wonder how they would react to these scenes not knowing anything about star wars at all.
It almost makes more sense to watch the tv series before anything else. You almost get a more emotional payoff that way.
I love this column and what you are doing. It really makes me wish i could see the world though the eyes of a child again.
Drew, out of curiosity, what is the boys’ reaction to Jar Jar? Love, hate or indifference?
The conversation regarding Anakin’s murder of the Tusken raiders is almost exactly the same that I had with my son (6 years old at the time). In a world of normally very black & white storytelling for children, both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones are hard to explain to a child. Which is why I admire them even though the dialogue and direction are crap.
Hey Drew, thanks for these. It’s strange to evaluate how, once you take out the fan boy and the mistakes away that adults gripe about, there is still a pretty great story. Sure, it could be better. Yet, it’s cool to sort of view that through kids just watching and enjoying the story. I’m looking forward to hearing how they view the battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin, if/when they connect that to what happens between “Old Ben” and Darth Vader in Star Wars, and then wondering how emotional the scene with Darth Vader watching Palpatine kill his only son will be. I’m a 30-something and seeing that scene now, particularly after the added weight of seeing the rise and fall of Anakin from the prequels as well as the Clone Wars, it really struck me how agonizing it was as Vader looked from his mentor to his son. To go from that kid (alright, I hated the little kid stuff, but still) to the hero of the Clone Wars to Vader and on to redemption is pretty heady stuff for a six-year old to take in and interesting to hear how conflicted they are about it.
The cool part is hopefully in a few years I can do this with my own kids.
-Cheers
Hey Drew, by the way, a sort of unrelated question: has Toshi seen “Where the wild things are” or “The Iron Giant”? Those two movies are the ones that have by FAR gotten the most emotional reaction out of my son. He was crying throughout the whole ending of WTWTA (starting when Max was leaving the island and the Wild Things) and couldn’t stop even when the movie was over.
And he and I both just lost it when The Iron Giant said “…superman.” One of my all time favorite movie scenes.
Both of these movies deal with issues that maybe my son as an only child feel especially strongly about, but they are just fantastic movies no matter what.
OK, I didn’t mean for that to show up as a response to Dave, but that works I guess!
Hey Breakfast Oats, I don’t mind. Nice post too. Hopefully Drew sees & replies to this. I’ll have to add those two movies to my “Watch Someday With My Kids” list.
-Cheers
wow, this post brought me to literal tears. my heart breaks for your son, and the story he’s going to see in the next movie. i was 11 when i saw obi-wan die in ’77, and it crushed me. he was MY hero of that movie, and i couldn’t believe he was gone so quickly. the thing that saves the prequels for me is Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of him. his acting is really one of the best things to me about the prequels… he has alec guinness’s mannerisms DOWN. anyway… fantastic post. i can’t wait for the next one. save up hugs for your son… he’s gonna need ’em.
Thanks for these Drew, I am really enjoying these articles. Toshi’s reaction is always fascinating.
I find it very interesting that the release of Star Wars on Blu-Ray seems has led to a lot of parents sharing Star Wars with their children for the first time. I am really enjoying my 5 year-old’s reaction to the movie, and his light saber fights with his nearly 2 year-old brother.
Those questions that your sons are asking you and the feelings that they are “searching” for when faced with these themes are what Star Wars should be used for… not for pleasing the whims of adults who know this stuff by now. P.S. Not trolling, just an observation.
Drew, these columns are simply amazing. I’m recently married and have yet to seriously contemplate having kids of my own but these columns well…let’s just say they make a compelling case. Thanks again.
Drew I absolutely love these columns, and since you started showing Star Wars to your boys I have been actively trying to find friends who have kids (or anyone really) who haven’t seen the Wars so I can sit them down and let GL teach them the ways of the force.
I’m literally on the edge of my seat waiting to see how they handle the last 30mins of ROTS, cos that will probably be the most intense Wars moment ever for them, and maybe in their lives to date…
I was upset realizing I had missed this column when it initially posted today (my unawareness is a result of Arkham City). These columns are a highlight on the days they’re posted because I have infinite amounts of respect for you Drew and as a parent I love seeing how you expand your children’s film horizons. The order you have chosen for the Star Wars films is brilliant and the way I want to present them to my daughter once she is old enough.
I’m also glad to read your sons loved the film. Toshi’s reactions to Anakin’s actions after his mother died are the most intriguing part this week. I have a feeling we are in for quite a devastating column next week. I look forward to it with much anticipation and also the early reactions on Saturday from your Twitter feed.
Sounds like a couple of kids would love one of those Force Trainer toys for Christmas this year.
Another great article Drew.
Good luck to Toshi and Allen. I think Sith is going to be pretty tough.
I feel for the kids as well, and I think that Revenge of the Sith is going to be very hard for them. It’s also going to spoil the Luke/Leah surprise in Jedi.
By the way, Toshi was right. The kissing did play a part in Anakin becoming Darth Vader.
Meant “Leia” obviously.
Wait, are you watching these movies: IV, V, I, II, III, VI?
Do you have a reason why?
Because it allows the prequels to serve as an extended flashback to how Anakin became Vader.. and then it also allows Jedi – the proper ending to the series, to still come last.
It’s a cracking way to do it.
Sounds good to me!
I’ve really enjoyed reading this column. It has made me see the Prequels in a different light and I love the fact that you’re saving Jedi for last so as not to ruin Anakin’s redemption while watching Epidodes I, II and III. It’s made me actually excited to revisit the Prequels, movies I still don’t like, when I have kids of my own someday. Really good stuff, Drew. Thanks for sharing.
Don’t fear the prequels. They’re better than you remember. Once clear of the backlash they aren’t that bad at all. Should’ve been better, but they’re masterpieces compared to the “blockbusters” we get nowadays.
How fascinating that your kids don’t realise Palpatine is the Emperor. Man, I wish I could have watched the prequels at the same age as I saw the originals. Looks like Episode III is going to be a mind-blower for the kids! Enjoy Drew.
For all the slating that Lucas gets over these movies, the ‘tone poem’ lightsabre battle in Clones is pure cinema. You’ll never see JJ Abrams do anything like that. Great piece as usual Drew.
“For all the slating that Lucas gets over these movies, the ‘tone poem’ lightsabre battle in Clones is pure cinema. You’ll never see JJ Abrams do anything like that. Great piece as usual Drew.”
Well, this is certainly an interesting comment from a year before Abrams & Star Wars “crossed sabers” so to speak. (Had to double-check the date when I read it.) Fwiw, I think you were right…the image of lightsabers in the snowy woods is striking but none of the action in TFA is choreographed or photographed in nearly as striking a manner as the original or prequel trilogy.
You know regardless of who you are if you had seen the original trilogy and phantom menace, you know you had chills going down your spine when yoda walks into that room and draws his light saber. You know you were thinking omfg the time has finally come to see what yoda is all about
I only just found this column, but I’ve really enjoyed catching up on it. The reaction to the kissing parts made me wonder, is The Princess Bride on their radar at all? I’d also love to hear their reaction to The Last Unicorn, since it was my favorite movie when I was little.