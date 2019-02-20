It Sounds Like Sansa Stark Is Getting A Major Costume Change For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

02.20.19 36 mins ago

HBO

The first official images and a Super Bowl LIII Bud Light tie-in have done little to calm the increasingly frayed nerves of Games of Thrones fans before its eighth and final season premieres April 14th on HBO. Thankfully, we can always count on the smallest leaks of information from the brief interviews that Entertainment Weekly routinely manages to conduct with the show’s remaining cast members. Like Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner, who recently revealed that her character is due for an upgrade.

“This is the first time I’ve had armor,” she told the trade. “We [like] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up… I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

EW notes that Sansa’s new armor isn’t quite the same as the “Jaime Lannister or Brienne of Tarth-style metal” seen sported by those characters. Instead, they describe it as “more like a jet-black ensemble made of thick leather or similar material.”

Either way, it sounds like Sansa will be gearing up for battle alongside her siblings and the rest the allied remnants of Westeros against the Night King and his approaching army of the dead. Whether it will do her any good in the end, however, remains to be seen.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOSANSA STARKSOPHIE TURNER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP