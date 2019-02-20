HBO

The first official images and a Super Bowl LIII Bud Light tie-in have done little to calm the increasingly frayed nerves of Games of Thrones fans before its eighth and final season premieres April 14th on HBO. Thankfully, we can always count on the smallest leaks of information from the brief interviews that Entertainment Weekly routinely manages to conduct with the show’s remaining cast members. Like Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner, who recently revealed that her character is due for an upgrade.

“This is the first time I’ve had armor,” she told the trade. “We [like] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up… I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

EW notes that Sansa’s new armor isn’t quite the same as the “Jaime Lannister or Brienne of Tarth-style metal” seen sported by those characters. Instead, they describe it as “more like a jet-black ensemble made of thick leather or similar material.”

Either way, it sounds like Sansa will be gearing up for battle alongside her siblings and the rest the allied remnants of Westeros against the Night King and his approaching army of the dead. Whether it will do her any good in the end, however, remains to be seen.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)