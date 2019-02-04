Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It started as a Bud Light commercial, with repeated utterances of “Dilly Dally,” one of the most annoying yet memorable commercial catchphrases in recent memory, before turning into something else entirely. The Bud Knight is all set to win the jousting match… until his competition turns out to be The Mountain. That’s when a beer ad becomes a stealth teaser for Game of Thrones, which returns April. Yes, there is a dragon, and yes, the dragon, well, have a look.

HBO

R.I.P. “Dilly Dilly.”

Game of Thrones has a premiere date, April 14, and we know the episodes will be feature-film length — probably somewhere between 60 and 80 minutes — and that they “fucked me up,” according to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys). “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…” Kit Harington (Jon Snow) also recently told his former co-star and wife, Rose Leslie, what happened to Jon Snow, and “and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!… It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”