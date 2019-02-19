HBO

[Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight]

With only six episodes left, Game of Thrones can’t spend precious minutes on, say, a side adventure featuring Tormund and Brienne (even if I would watch nine seasons of that). So it’s a little surprising that one of the show’s most important characters will supposedly not appear in the season eight premiere.

A few days ago, a listing appeared on the official HBO website for the premiere episode, showing the runtime (60 minutes) and cast. It’s mostly the names you’d expect — Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), etc. — but there are some curious inclusions (including Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully and Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn, both of whom we haven’t seen since season six) and one interesting omission.

That would be Vladimir Furdik, who plays the Night King. Considering where season seven left off, with the White Walkers finally invading the Seven Kingdoms, you’d think Viserion’s new owner would have a major role in the premiere. Either HBO is keeping his appearance as a surprise, or he’ll show up in episode two (or maybe episode three, during the most “sustained action sequence ever made for television or film”). We’ll find out on April 14, when Thrones returns. Until then, fans of the show can, uh, Bleed for the Throne.