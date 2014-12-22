‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ named year’s best by Southeastern Film Critics Association

The Southeastern Film Critics Association have added to the year-end discussion, becoming the second group to hand top honors to Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel.” The film won the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Ensemble prizes. Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” meanwhile, won the Gene Wyatt Award, given to a film that best evokes the spirit of the South (while a personal favorite, “Cold in July,” came in second place there).

Check out the full list of winners below and remember to follow along at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”)

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice” (Runner-up: Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”)

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”)

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl” (Runner-up: “Wild”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “Big Hero 6”)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure” (Runner-up: “Ida”)

Best Documentary

“Life Itself” (Runner-up: “CITIZENFOUR”)

Best Ensemble

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Gene Wyatt Award

For a film that best evokes the spirit of the South

“Selma” (Runner-up: “Cold in July”)

Top 10

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Foxcatcher”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Nightcrawler”

“Snowpiercer”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”