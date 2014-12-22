‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ named year’s best by Southeastern Film Critics Association

12.22.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The Southeastern Film Critics Association have added to the year-end discussion, becoming the second group to hand top honors to Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel.” The film won the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Ensemble prizes. Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” meanwhile, won the Gene Wyatt Award, given to a film that best evokes the spirit of the South (while a personal favorite, “Cold in July,” came in second place there).

Check out the full list of winners below and remember to follow along at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”)

Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice” (Runner-up: Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”)

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”)

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”)

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl” (Runner-up: “Wild”)

Best Original Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “Big Hero 6”)

Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure” (Runner-up: “Ida”)

Best Documentary
“Life Itself” (Runner-up: “CITIZENFOUR”)

Best Ensemble
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Gene Wyatt Award
For a film that best evokes the spirit of the South
“Selma” (Runner-up: “Cold in July”)

Top 10
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher”
“Gone Girl”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Nightcrawler”
“Snowpiercer”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Whiplash”

Around The Web

TAGScold in julyIn ContentionSELMASoutheastern Film Critics AssociationThe Grand Budapest Hotel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP