Idris Elba Will Reportedly Replace Will Smith In James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

News & Culture Writer
03.06.19

Sony Pictures

Last week, it was revealed that Suicide Squad star Will Smith would not be reprising the role of Deadshot in James Gunn’s upcoming sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad. Now it seems that this weekend’s Saturday Night Live host, Idris Elba, could very well replace the Fresh Prince star following a meeting with Gunn that went “swimmingly.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it seems the Turn Up Charlie actor and Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director hit it off immediately during a face-to-face meeting last week:

Sources say that Elba met with Gunn on Friday and it went so swimmingly that talks began with the studio in earnest. Elba was the first and only choice for Gunn and the studio.

Last summer, Gunn was fired from the third Guardians film by Disney following the rediscovery of several controversial tweets. That film has been delayed extensively, though it will reportedly stick to Gunn’s original script. Meanwhile, DC and Warner Bros. quickly brought him on to write (and most likely direct) the followup to David Ayer’s 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

Now it seems, per THR, that Warner and DC are so happy with Gunn’s work on The Suicide Squad “that the project is barrelling forward into the casting stage.” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn probably won’t be a part of the mix due to her own spinoff film, but it seems Gunn will be utilizing many previously unused DC characters for his sequel.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Idris Elba#Will Smith#Suicide Squad#Casting News#DC Comics
TAGScasting newsComic Book MoviesDC COMICSIDRIS ELBAsuicide squadWILL SMITH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP