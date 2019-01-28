The ‘Birds Of Prey’ First-Look Video Showcases Harley Quinn’s New Outfit And Her Girl Gang

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.28.19 2 Comments

Over the weekend, Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC movie ever, surpassing the $1.08 billion The Dark Knight Rises made in 2012. The record probably won’t stand very long, though, not with Margot Robbie covered in streamers (with suspenders and a hot-pink sports bra!) on the horizon.

Shortly after Robbie revealed the first-look at Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Instagram, where she wrote “Miss me,” a mysterious YouTube account (“CheekySneakyPeeky”) uploaded a, well, cheeky behind-the-scenes video of the film’s cast in character. There’s quick shots of Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Chris Messina (rocking that bleached-blonde hair) as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, but most of the footage is centered around Harley. It’s a different look from the outfit she wore in Suicide Squad.

CheekySneakyPeeky

Big mood.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harley Quinn
TAGSbirds of preyharley quinnMARGOT ROBBIE

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP