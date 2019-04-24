Chris Pratt Is ‘Thrilled’ That James Gunn Was Rehired For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3’

James Gunn was fired by Disney from directing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 following a resurfacing of old, now-deleted tweets, only to be reinstated months later. “I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” he wrote after being brought back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be.” Zoe Saldana is “proud” of Disney for re-hiring Gunn, and Chris Pratt is “thrilled” and “excited” for the writer-director, too.

While attending the Avengers: Endgame premiere earlier this week, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star (and most hated Guardian) told People, “I was so thrilled, so excited. I think it’s the right move, I really stand behind it. I’m really proud of Disney for hiring James back and ultimately thrilled for not only us, but also for the fans. I think it’s going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way.”

Pratt added that the Guardians of the Galaxy series is about “second chances and giving people an opportunity to be their best. We’re a ragtag squad of people coming together and having each other’s back,” not unlike the Suicide Squad, which Gunn is also involved with (he produced the evil Superman movie, too). As for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, there’s no release date, but with The Suicide Squad coming out on August 6, 2021, don’t expect to see Groot and Rocket Raccoon again until 2022, at the earliest. Besides Avengers: Endgame, that is, which you might have heard comes out soon.

