A Brilliant Girl Scout Is Selling Cookies With ‘Help’ From ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa

02.20.19 2 hours ago

Warner Bros. Pictures

A few years ago, Uproxx ranked the Girl Scout cookies from worst to best, and put Samoas number two. That is insane. Samoas are a bottom-five cookie; in no sane universe should they be behind Thin Mints, which [checks when post was published] actually explains a lot. There’s only one way to improve Samoas: slap Jason Momoa’s handsome face on the box. That’s what one Girl Scout/genius did, and now the cookies are flying off the proverbial shelf:

Charlotte Holmberg is a Top Cookie CEO for the Girl Scouts. Charlotte’s mother saw the picture on Facebook, which features a shirtless picture of Momoa. As a marketing professional, she knows a thing or two about the business, so her and Charlotte got to work printing out pictures and gluing them on dozens of boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Top Cookie CEO is my new dream job. Anyway, ever since Charlotte and her mom made the “Momoas,” the boxes are a hot commodity (emphasis on the hot) in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” Charlotte told Denver’s 9News. “The girls will wanna buy some because he’s on the front. And the boys will also wanna buy some because he’s like, he might be like they’re favorite character.”

Here’s a look at the box.

Around The Web

TAGSAQUAMANCOOKIESgirl scout cookiesJASON MOMOA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP