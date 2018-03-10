Marvel

For those with a knowledge of Thanos’ history in Marvel Comics and the saga of the Infinity Gauntlet, the idea that The Mad Titan is more than just brawn and destruction isn’t too foreign. But the character we’ve seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been quiet, threatening, and seemingly very physical — punching Iron Man into oblivion in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. But Josh Brolin wants you to know that there’s more than just mayhem with him in the massive film.

As part of Entertainment Weekly’s massive preview for Avengers: Infinity War, Josh Brolin talked a bit about playing Thanos and how he saw the character develop after accepting the role. He admits he was completely uneducated when it came to the comic book background for the character, but bringing it together piece by piece was fascinating for him and it added a depth that many might not expect on the screen: