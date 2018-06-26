Marvel

WARNING: Very clear spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 ahead.

Avengers: Infinity War indeed set the stage for the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ten-year journey in dramatic fashion. But at the end of the day, it also came with some expected conclusions that set the stage for Avengers 4 in 2019. If you haven’t seen the film, turn away now or get spoiled. If you don’t care, please read forward and find out something you likely already know.

Marvel/Disney

So as many noticed after seeing the film, the surviving heroes after Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence ended up being the original Avengers from the initial movie back in 2012. There were a few exceptions like Ant-Man, Rocket, Nebula, War Machine, and Captain Marvel — yet to be introduced — but the central core all made it through. There is a good reason according to Kevin Feige over at i09, one that many likely suspected after walking out of the theater: