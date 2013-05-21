Kristen Wiig to star in Will Ferrell-produced comedy ‘Welcome to Me’

“Saturday Night Live” buddies Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrel are at it again.

Wiig has signed to star in the upcoming comedy-drama “Welcome to Me,” which will be produced by Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum, with Robyn Wholey as executive producer.

It was previously reported that Ferrell will also appear in the film, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Ferrell and Wiig are co-starring in McKay’s upcoming “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

“Welcome to Me” centers on Alice (Wiig), a woman who suffers from dissociative personality disorder. When she wins the lottery, Alice invests it in an endless cable access talk show about herself, alienating her friends and family in the process.

Shira Piven (“Fully Loaded”) is directing from a screenplay by Eliot Laurence. Wiig is also a producer. The film will begin shooting this summer in California.

After starring in the comedy smash “Bridesmaids,” Wiig has maintained a relatively low profile on the big screen. However, she’ll soon pick things up, starring in “Anchorman 2,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Freezing People is Easy,” and lending her voice to “Despicable Me 2.”