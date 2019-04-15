Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo, like his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland, is famous for inadvertently spilling Marvel’s biggest secrets. So much so, in fact, that, as he recently revealed while doing press for that film’s direct sequel, Avengers: Endgame, he got a call from “high up” the executive ladder at Disney. Now it seems that something even more drastic almost happened to Ruffalo’s character in Infinity War, though it probably wasn’t a direct result of his spoilerly interviews. Probably.

According to Yahoo News, Ruffalo claimed that he thought his character, Bruce Banner, was going to be one of the many Avengers who were dusted by Thanos’s snap in Infinity War. “I didn’t know until I saw the movie,” he said in the interview. “For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn’t.” Of course, it’s already well known that directors Joe and Anthony Russo filmed multiple versions of specific scenes for Infinity War, as well as fake endings — all for the purpose of throwing off potential leakers, accidental or otherwise. So it’s not like they were gunning for Ruffalo because of his past sins.

Even so, that didn’t stop the actor from joking about the reasoning behind his character’s near-death experience. “I was pretty sure it was gonna be me,” he added. “It’s like Survivor. It’s like, who’s gonna get kicked off the island? And I probably should’ve… It’s like Project Runway for leakers.”

(Via Yahoo News)