The Marvel Cinematic Universe Finally Won Its First Oscar

02.24.19 5 mins ago

The 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from 2008’s Iron Man to last year’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, have made a combined $6.8 billion at the box office. In the United States alone. The MCU is no one’s idea of an underdog (with the possible exception of Tom Brady), but before the 2019 Oscars, Marvel Studios had never won an Oscar. It’s been nominated for plenty of them — especially in the Best Visual Effects category — but never taken one home. That changed tonight, when Hannah Beachler won Best Production Design for her work in Black Panther.

For a full list of 2019 Oscars winners, click here.

TOPICS#Oscars 2019#Marvel
TAGSMarvelOSCARSOscars 2019

