Off the Carpet: We won’t get another hero

Ballots are due tomorrow. The great settling has occurred. And now is the time of year when people bored with the proceedings scratch and claw for an alternative.
There isn’t one. Despite a grand showing for “The Descendants” in the final stretch, it’s not the one to pull the carpet out from under “The Artist.” Despite “The Help” having a considerable amount of support throughout the Academy, it’s not the one. And somehow, “Hugo” isn’t the one, either, despite considerable spending in phase two (though the two nomination leaders spent quite a bit separately). There is no savior.
In a column today, Sasha Stone tries to make the case that more time would have mattered. It wouldn’t have. If anything, a number of members are still (believe it or not) DISCOVERING “The Artist.” When Stone writes that “no one seems to want ‘The Artist’ to win,'” she is, I think, responding to the echo-chamber that is movie punditry.
But then, there is sound advice in my colleague Anne Thompson’s warning in Friday’s podcast that there is a temptation to throw your hands up and expect the likelihoods. You have to keep your eyes peeled for upset potential, but upsets honestly look to be few (if any) and far between this year.
Take Best Adapted Screenplay, for instance, which was showcased at both the USC Scripter Awards and the WGA Awards over the weekend. Both prizes went to “The Descendants.” The editors, meanwhile, opted for the film at their show, too. And yet people still think “Moneyball” has a shot here? (And the reality is, it’s probably “Hugo” that’s coming in second.)
Take Best Actor, which was a conversation dominated by George Clooney for so long that some don’t want to give in to the inevitability of Jean Dujardin. Yet this ignores actorly support here and abroad, as he won both the SAG and the BAFTA. Only two people have ever lost the Oscar after grabbing both of those prizes: Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Russell Crowe for “A Beautiful Mind.” How did that happen? A last minute rush of support for “The Pianist” and Crowe threw a well-publicized hissy fit backstage at the BAFTAs. But as I said, no saviors this year.
How about Best Actress? This has been Viola Davis’s to lose, I’d wager, since the start of the season. Even when Meryl Streep and her performance in the dreadful “The Iron Lady” came around, as great as she was, it was clear that the season was leaning away from her. And so it did. But some inflated phase two pitching by The Weinstein Company and a BAFTA win has people thinking Streep could pull it off. She won’t.
Best Supporting Actor? Here, I think, there is potential for an upset that I can understand. Since the nominations were announced I’ve been noting Max von Sydow as a legitimate threat. He has a lot of goodwill, came around a few weeks back for press while frontrunner Christopher Plummer eased off the gas, etc. It could happen. But it’s all about momentum, and since Plummer hasn’t thrown a phone at anyone or come out with a movie called “Norbit,” his momentum should be enough to carry him across.
Additionally, I think there is a real possibility for Woody Allen to double up on his WGA win, despite the ineligibility of “The Artist” there, and grab another Oscar. But would I be surprised if voters sleepwalked all the way to the silent Best Picture frontrunner? Ha.
The only major field that everyone agrees is sewn up is Best Supporting Actress, which has Octavia Spencer’s name all over it. (Sorry, Jessica.)
The craft categories have been the unsure areas all month, however. That’s where the real excitement is, for those who pay attention to film awards beyond the headline-grabbing names. Best Art Direction looks like it’s all “Hugo”‘s, but it’s a battle between that and “The Artist” in a couple of categories, from Best Costume Design to Best Film Editing, while Best Cinematography is so not locked in for “The Tree of Life.” The sound categories feel like they could fall a couple of different ways between “Hugo” and “War Horse,” while what was once considered the gimme prize of the year, Best Visual Effects for “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” somehow seems in doubt now.
So that’s where I’ll be looking for a little spice on Sunday night. The other stuff? Settled. And some of us have already moved on.
With just under a week to go, the Contenders section currently reflects our final-ish predictions. Mine won’t “officially” be finalized until Friday, when Anne and I offer up our last guesses on the podcast and I supply a separate post announcing them. I’m currently struggling with Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Documentary Feature. But for now, this is where Guy and I are leaning throughout.
I’ll be watching, of course. And I’m sure I’ll be excited Sunday–I am a sucker for the tradition and pomp and all. But I’m one of those who has moved on, or I should say, I’m ready to wrap this up and start the next cycle. This has all felt over for a while now, and with none of my very favorites truly contending, I’m less invested than in other years.
As has been said and I’m being redundant, I’d be delighted with a surprise in one of the major categories.
Oh, I’ll be excited, too, I’m sure. This is the pre-show ennui, which always goes away during the ceremony. :)
My scattered thoughts for now:
Supp. Actor – if I was daring, I’d say von Sydow (because it’s viable enough). But I’ll stick with Plummer.
Adapted – the only reason why I’m still sticking with Moneyball is because I can’t help but to think back to Precious coming out of nowhere to beat the locked Up in the Air. To me recollection, everybody figured UiTA for that win. And it wasn’t until after that win where we realized just how much the Academy liked Precious. The Descendants already lost the BFCA and GG screenplay. And I keep feeling (with no evidence, mind you) like Moneyball is the more well “liked” film.
Costumes – The Artist. I just think the consensus BP film will win it in the end; with the ornate Anonymous as spoiler. On merit, I would have given it to Jane Eyre or Hugo.
Sound Editing & Mixing – War Horse & Hugo (the hot combo of the moment).
FX – No idea. I could make a case for Apes (on merit), Hugo (the BP rule), or Harry (BAFTA).
Doc – I’ll go Undefeated; simply because Kris highlighted that one powerful shot at the end. I also saw it predicted somewhere else. But God knows what’ll happen with this category.
Anim Short – what’s this late-buzz I’m hearing about Morning Stroll? Anything to that?
There is no late buzz on Morning Stroll other than it winning the BAFTA when the other films weren’t nominated.
Ahh, okey dokes.
I still can’t believe Brody won over Day-Lewis. What an embarrassment and to me the worst Oscar mistake of all time.
Never doubt the power of Jack Nicholson. He campaigned for Brody and Polanski and they won.
Brody deserved his Oscar. Day-Lewis is such a ham,, though I loved him in My Left Foot.
Hyperbole, thy name is Moneyball4.
If Brody’s win is the worst Oscar mistake of all time then we’re going pretty good.
You must have forgotten Gwyneth Paltrow’s win… that has to be higher up than Brody’s in the “Uh Oh did we really just award them an Oscar?!!!” hall of fame.
“When Stone writes that “no one seems to want ‘The Artist’ to win,'” she is, I think, responding to the echo-chamber that is movie punditry.”
Yup, The King’s Speech still beat The Social Network. And The Artist will still beat Hugo and The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo.
The echo chamber you mention probably just exists in AD.
I don’t really have anything to back this up with, but I’d personally be more surprised by Plummer losing than Spencer losing. I get that Max Von Sydow is a highly respected veteran actor who has never won an Oscar…but so is Christopher Plummer. I don’t think this is comparable to the 2006 race when we had Alan Arkin upset Eddie Murphy. I just really think Plummer is a huge lock, and I don’t see competition coming from anywhere. For the record, I think Spencer is a sure thing as well, but I’d still only be mildly shocked (as opposed to truly astounded) if the Academy just wanted to go for broke and pick Bejo as part of a potential “Artist” sweep. After all, she was nominated as a lead at the BAFTA’s, so who’s to say she wouldn’t have beaten Spencer there if she’d been nominated in the supporting category?
I agree. I think the Academy would love to give it to Von Sydow too but the film came out too late.
Von Sydow *is* in a Best Picture nominee, mind you. Still, I think it’s sewn up for Plummer.
I’m happy for The Artist. It’s an enjoyable, well made film that I’m also unlikely to ever watch again. But I don’t hold that against it.
But the notion that the Oscars are backsliding because of The King’s Speech and The Artist is crazy for two reasons. One, voters could very easily award something that’s the complete opposite of those films next year. By their very nature, the Oscars can be unpredictable in their predictability. Had Hugo actually made money, perhaps the PGA and DGA would have gone in a different direction, turning the tide. Simply put, there was never a viable alternative to The Artist. The Descendants was never going to win Best Picture.
Secondly and even more important, the Oscars have always loved films like The Artist and The King’s Speech. The idea that No Country and The Departed and The Hurt Locker created some seismic shift within the Academy is maddening. Voters love simple stuff, whether it’s simplicity wrapped with sensationalism or an old-fashioned yarn. The Artist isn’t very far removed from The Hurt Locker, they share a lot of the same DNA.
Agreed on all counts.
I mostly agree with this. Though I don’t get why people keep talking about The Artist and The King’s Speech as if they’re practically the same film, when they have little in common but an upbeat ending and the backing of Harvey Weinstein.
That’s everything in Oscar season. Plucked from foreign funding and primped into an Oscar contender. They are what they are now because of Harvey, not because of filmmaking decisions. So it’s easy to understand why the shorthand.
It’s a perfect time to thank you and Lodge for your great coverage during the award season and for providing a warm and friendly place for us Oscar nerds to hang out.
There aren’t many websites where you can have smart, interesting conversations during the Oscar season. And while I was a little leery about the move to Hitfix last year, In Contention continues to shine. Well done.
Many thanks!
Perfectly put, Loyal
Much appreciated, Loyal. Similarly, we’re grateful for the readers and commenters who keep the conversations lively and constructive. Happily, that goes for the majority, and not all sites can claim that.
Well said, Loyal.
I’d like to point out as well that this site is generally free of overt campaigning for particular films (well, perhaps except for Margaret, but that was just for people to be able to see it so it doesn’t count) and that the comment sections are always engaging and interesting and don’t ever seem to descend into shitfights – quite an achievement in today’s online world.
(also, since we’re on it, i continue to find the hitfix layout gaudy and it’s easier to go to google and search for articles rather than use the hitfix search function but i’ve also discovered a lot of interesting stuff in other corners of hitfix like the TV coverage so, on balance, good move)
So, yeah, keep being comfortably the best Oscar/general film website around.
The Main page of Hitfix is pretty good too. Layout is better since the move and a lot more powerful. The other blog sites I visit, too (thanks for the links!).
Go Woody for Original Screenplay, beat “The Artist”. That’s about all the genuine enthusiasm I have left for this Oscar season, and the only category I have any genuine passion for in a plausible, (my favorite could actually win) sense. This has been a more draining and unrewarding season to follow than others (I realize I don’t have to follow the Oscars this closely, but what can I say, I’m a geek for this kind of stuff), and I’m glad the inevitables can finally come into reality and we can move on to a new year.
” Only one person has ever lost the Oscar after grabbing both of those prizes: Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York.” ”
Two ;) Russell Crowe won both for A Beautiful Mind. He even took home the Globe and the BFCA too, but still lost the Oscar to Denzel.
Indeed. Though I think the fact that Crowe had won the previous year — when he hadn’t won any of the other major precursors — makes that a bit of a special case.
Whoops. Thanks. (Though it was more because Crowe basically beat up the BAFTA director backstage.)
While I expect the front runners to win, I think Spencer faces far greater challenges than Plummer. Plummer’s category just has no heat. The other nominees are fine but not have the hype or buzz to overcome Plummer even if Von Sydow’s film got a nomination. Not the same as The Blind Side. Blind Side had the public behind it. Extremely Loud really hasn’t connected. Plummer got the head start.
Not only does Spencer have to face Bejo, borderline lead in the Best Pic frontrunner, you have the Melissa virus in there. McCarthy has been a sort of rallying cry all year from all types…feminists giddy that she showed women can be just as disgusting and funny as men…comedy writers/actors upset that comedic performances are rarely recognized and TV actors getting behind one of their own. There has always been some passion out there for her. Is it enough to beat Spencer? Probably not. But I think it’s much more likely McCarthy and Bejo have more support for them than Von Sydow has against Plummer. Not to mention Chastain who will get a decent body of work vote.
Write a comment…And while my favorite female performances were not nominated, Charlize Theron and Kristen Wiig, between Viola and Meryl? Viola all the way. Her look at Emma Stone in the first scenes of The Help where more impressive than Streep’s campy impersonation. I am just so over the Streep thing every year mostly hearing all her fans scream and cry that she is by far the best and is being robbed of a win when she’s sooooooo not. But I am terrified it will go to Streep. It’s the flashiest in the category and she has Harvey spinning his weave. The Iron Lady was a horrendous movie which usually means the Academy will like it.
I just want “The Descendants” to win Best Adapted. I wanna see Jim Rash make a political statement in front of the millions of people watching and demand that NBC put “Community” back on the air!
Nice column, Kris. I particularly enjoyed imagining Christopher Plummer as Norbit. Thanks!