Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel arrives Aug. 16 on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has announced an Aug. 16 premiere for “Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel,” which sees the popular cartoon characters cross over with the Marvel Universe.

In the special, which marks the first crossover between Disney and Marvel animated properties, one of Professor Doofenshmirtz”s inventions accidentally takes away the superheroes” powers, leading them to Danville in an effort to get them back. And then their powers get mixed up, leaving it to Phineas and Ferb to step up and save the town when Red Skull, Whiplash, Venom and M.O.D.O.K. pay a visit.

“Growing up with comic books our whole lives, we were both honored and a little frightened by the idea of doing this,” “Phineas and Ferb” co-creator Dan Povenmire tells TV Guide. “We made sure we had enough time to do it right. We worked with Marvel and made sure all the humor worked without belittling their characters. It turned out really great.”

“Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel” debuts Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and then will air Sunday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney XD. The special will also be available for download beginning Aug. 17 on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video Store and Microsoft Xbox.