Report: ‘Spider-Man’s’ love interest won’t be Mary Jane Watson

Ever since Andrew Garfield was chosen as the new Peter Parker in Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” reboot, speculation has obviously centered on who will play the Web Slinger’s adversary and love interest. Rumblings around the former have been downright scary, with some sources saying there won’t even be a traditional villain. But with production expected to begin in only a few months, the latter, on the other hand, is finally coming info view. Just don’t look for a red head.
What’s most startling about Borys Kit’s Heat Vision report isn’t the five young ingenues who have read for the part and the four that are still in contention, but that Parker won’t be romancing his longtime love Mary Jane Watson in this first installment. That would be a big break from the lore created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko way back in 1962. Now, it’s possible the ladies could be auditioning to play Watson’s rival, Gwen Stacy, but right now the report indicates no name is listed for the character on the actors’ sides. And who are these potential suitors?
“Scott Pilgrim’s” Mary Elizabeth Winstead already read with Garfield, but is reportedly out of contention (let’s hope it’s not because of “Pilgrim’s” box office). Still in the mix are Lilly Collins (“The Bind Side,” “Priest”), Emma Roberts (the upcoming “Scream 4”), Teresa Palmer (the upcoming “I Am Number Four” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) and Ophella Lovibond who appears in British flick “Nowhere Boy” which will soon get a release in the states. To be frank, none of these actresses may get the role. Others could enter the mix, but like Garfield, Webb and Sony Pictures seem to be sorting out some unexpected candidates. Who they are playing, though, remains to be seen.
Is Harry Osborn going to be in this?
Are they going all James Cameron on this? Even his initial draft didn’t have any Mary-Jane Watson, did it?
Among the names, I think Emma Roberts but haven’t seen her in anything good yet… Teresa Palmer maybe?
“Parker won’t be romancing his longtime love Mary Jane Watson in this first installment. That would be a big break from the lore created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko…” Uhm. WRONG.
Mary Jane Watson was a later addition (Parker spends many issues dodging their inevitable meeting because his Aunt May knows MJ’s aunt and wants them to meet.)
Peter’s first love in the comic was Liz Allen (later to marry Harry Osborn) and then he was very smitten with Betty Brant, J. Jonah Jameson’s secretary (the yummy Elizabeth Banks in the first 3 Spiday flicks).
Articles like this that sound the “oh noes, they’re breaking with tradition” should at least KNOW the tradition before raising the cautionary eyebrow – in this case, unnecessarily.
Leaving Mary Jane out of the picture would not be a “big break from the lore created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko way back in 1962,” as you’ve said. Peter’s romantic interests were Liz Allan and Betty Brant. Mary Jane didn’t make the scene on-panel until Romita Sr. was on the book in 1966. And even then, Peter’s first real love was Gwen Stacy. Maybe they’ll actually get it right this time.
You can’t have Spider-man without MJ. You just can’t.
Hopefully they’ll stick the original comics. I think it would be great if Gwen was the love interest in the first movie and then drop her from the bridge in the second. Just have MJ in the background for the first 2 movies and then bring her in as his main love interest on the third.
I’m not really OK with a new Spiderman — but if there’s gonna be another Spidey so soon, then it had BETTER be sufficiently different to have some point in existing at all . . .