Report: ‘Spider-Man’s’ love interest won’t be Mary Jane Watson

Ever since Andrew Garfield was chosen as the new Peter Parker in Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” reboot, speculation has obviously centered on who will play the Web Slinger’s adversary and love interest. Rumblings around the former have been downright scary, with some sources saying there won’t even be a traditional villain. But with production expected to begin in only a few months, the latter, on the other hand, is finally coming info view. Just don’t look for a red head.

What’s most startling about Borys Kit’s Heat Vision report isn’t the five young ingenues who have read for the part and the four that are still in contention, but that Parker won’t be romancing his longtime love Mary Jane Watson in this first installment. That would be a big break from the lore created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko way back in 1962. Now, it’s possible the ladies could be auditioning to play Watson’s rival, Gwen Stacy, but right now the report indicates no name is listed for the character on the actors’ sides. And who are these potential suitors?

“Scott Pilgrim’s” Mary Elizabeth Winstead already read with Garfield, but is reportedly out of contention (let’s hope it’s not because of “Pilgrim’s” box office). Still in the mix are Lilly Collins (“The Bind Side,” “Priest”), Emma Roberts (the upcoming “Scream 4”), Teresa Palmer (the upcoming “I Am Number Four” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) and Ophella Lovibond who appears in British flick “Nowhere Boy” which will soon get a release in the states. To be frank, none of these actresses may get the role. Others could enter the mix, but like Garfield, Webb and Sony Pictures seem to be sorting out some unexpected candidates. Who they are playing, though, remains to be seen.

