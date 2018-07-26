Rian Johnson Explains Why He Deleted 20,000 Tweets In The Wake Of James Gunn’s Firing

#Twitter #Star Wars
News Editor
07.26.18

Getty Image

After James Gunn was fired as director of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 for his controversial joke-tweets about pedophilia and rape, his cast and friends came to his defense while questioning the political origins of the campaign against Gunn and the timing of Disney’s decision. The ordeal has also ignited a debate about free speech and Twitter trials, and it’s also (understandably) put some public figures on edge because, after all, livelihoods are at stake.

That is to say, Twitter is full of inane tweets (those that never approach the objectively bad level of Gunn’s tweets) that probably don’t really have a reason to exist. And it’s not too shocking that many celebrities would be searching (or hiring someone to do it) through their histories to scrub anything that could paint an even remotely negative picture. Well, someone discovered that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson purged 20,000 tweets, and some folks began wildly speculating about the reason. This would include the Mary Sue Twitter account, which added, “[Y]ou probably know what that means by now.”

As seen above, Johnson explained that nothing was amiss, and no studio told him to take action. Johnson simply wanted to get rid of some possibly dumb tweets. “No official directive at all, and I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted anything that bad,” he tweeted. “But it’s nine years of stuff written largely off the cuff as ephemera, if trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a ‘why not?’ move.”

Honestly? Seems like a wise move on Johnson’s part. The man has already endured death threats from Star Wars fans, and he knows exactly how vicious an online mob can be. Maybe he doesn’t want a bunch of old cat photos to haunt him, you never know, but this is probably the new social media world we live in …. either that, or maybe everyone will simply stop tweeting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Star Wars
TAGSJAMES GUNNRian JohnsonStar WarsTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 6 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP