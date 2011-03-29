Rumors persist about a ‘Justice League’ in 2013 and now a ‘Batman’ reboot as well?

Well, exactly as I expected, we’re seeing stories everywhere today that are stating conclusively that there will be a “Justice League” film onscreen in 2013.
When I ran that story last night, I took the time to send messages and e-mails to a few people who were in a position to know whether or not that was really going to happen, and I went to bed comfortable that we were right in stating yesterday that there’s not going to be a “Justice League” film in 2013.
So then today, The LA Times publishes part two of their Jeff Robinov piece, and again, they state that the film’s going to happen in 2013. They don’t leave much room for doubt, either.
Here’s the thing… I still don’t believe there’s a “Justice League” movie coming that close on the heels of “The Dark Knight Rises” and the “Superman” reboot. I just don’t. I do believe that 2013 will be an important year for the Warner Bros. superhero business, and I would not remotely be shocked to see “The Flash” come out that year.
I mentioned in my article yesterday that Warner should be a little gun-shy about getting “Justice League” onto the screen, and was surprised to realize how many people were unaware of quite what went down with “Justice League: Mortal,” the movie that they almost made in 2007. On that film, they had a great director in the form of George Miller. Yes, the same George Miller behind “The Road Warrior” and “Babe.” He had cast the movie completely, and he was deep into design with WETA for both costumes and digital effects, and the things I’ve heard about the visual plan he had for the film make it sound like it was going to be a bold interpretation of these characters that would be very different from any version we’ve seen before. This past year, many audiences discovered Armie Hammer for the first time in his dual role as the Winklevoss Twins in “The Social Network,” but you almost saw him as Batman, who would have been the star of Miller’s film.
The movie would have featured The Flash (Adam Brody), Superman (D.J. Controna), Wonder Woman (Megan Gale), and the Jon Stewart version of The Green Lantern (Common), as well as Martian Manhunter. The film hinged on the idea that Batman had built a device called The Redeye designed to spy on the rest of the League in case any of them ever went bad and had to be stopped. When the League discover the existence of the Redeye, it causes a rift and threatens to pull them apart until one of them really does go bad, and Batman becomes the only one who is able to figure out a way to bring them down.
The film would have been gigantically expensive, and Warner Bros. planned to get a good 40% of their budget back from an Australian tax rebate. They were rewriting the film quickly to jump into production, and then disaster struck. First, there was the WGAw strike, which forced them to stop the rewrites, and then the Australian government denied them their tax rebate, and so Warner had no choice. Days away from cameras rolling, they pulled the plug.
My guess is that Warner Bros. is going to wait to see if “The Avengers” works at the box-office (and creatively) before they finally make the commitment to a giant-budget team movie like this, and there’s no guarantee they’ll even be able to use Superman in it. If Christopher Nolan is going to be in charge of what happens to Batman after his trilogy of films concludes, as the Times piece also asserts, what would make him suddenly decide after years of saying the hates the idea that he suddenly wants to see Batman running around with other superheroes? Also, is it just me, or does it seem like a huge punch in the face to an audience to start talking about a reboot before you’ve even started production on the current film? I’m sure they’ll make more Batman films once Nolan isn’t directing them, but if there’s any way you could sap my enthusiasm for what you’re about to do, it’s telling me that you’re already moving on. Focus on one at a time, okay? If the third film is just a speedbump on the road to a reboot for the studio, why should I treat it any differently?
So can you make a “Justice League” without Superman and Batman? Sure you can. And you don’t even have to make origin movies for the heroes involved first. What you do need to do is tell a compelling story that justifies putting that many iconic characters together, and that’s not an easy thing. If they’re in development on a script already, great. That directly contradicts what I’ve heard, which is that they’re focused on individual films only at the moment, and that a certain red-suited hero has the inside track on being the next one in front of a camera. These aren’t cheap films or easy films to crank out in a year, though.
So I repeat… 2013? Not bloody likely. No matter how many times the Times keeps repeating it. And in two years, let’s meet back here and see who was right.
My money’s on you, Drew.
Unless they have a script and casting ready to go in the next month or so, there’s just not enough time to get it into production.
Let alone, trying to introduce anywhere from 7 to 10 characters with origins to audiences and tell the story within a 2hr runtime.
It’s too damn soon.
(BTW-I hope somebody someday does a book/docu on the JL That Never Was)
I hope to hell this is just a rumor that goes away.
I would rather see Batman die at the end of Nolan’s next movie than see him get involved in some ill conceived JL movie or see the character get ‘schumachered’.
I’d personally prefer it if they abandoned superheroes for a decade or so and moved onto a different kind of movie to bombard us with. Steampunk or Adventure films or something.
They really don’t seem to have grasped that Marvel had a long-term plan laid out for introducing each superhero in their own movie, before doing the big team-up film. Trying to rush in mob-handed will be disastrous. And the pace of reboots has now accelerated to the point where execs are talking about rebooting franchises BEFORE the latest entry in the current franchise has even started production? This is ludicrous.
That Miller script seems bold yet very good! More grey area superheroes like in ‘watchmen’ i’d certainly would have liked that one i think! A pity it won’t be made
About the reboot thing, I’m actually OK with that. Nolan has said repeatedly that he had a definitive end to the story in sight and one that left very little room for someone else to come in. So if Rises comes out, and is concludes the Nolan trilogy in a very real way, then I have no problem with him and Warners deciding to find someone else to give their own take. If Nolan has a say, I very much doubt that we’ll see Batman Begins 2.0, but instead launch into a new interpretation that bears very little resemblence to what came before.
They’d have to be announcing the entire cast, like, tomorrow if JLA was really gonna come out in 2013. I just don’t see it. I always thought the plan was to see how well Green Lantern does and then get The Flash into production. Sow the seeds and make sure the ground is fertile and whatnot. Make sure there’s actually an audience for these characters that don’t have a for-sure built-in audience. Iron Man had to work for Marvel before they really pulled the trigger on making The Avengers something that was actually going to happen.
But to be fair: It’s not that we are talking about an unproven scoop from some AICN reader, that other news sites repeat as a fact.
I do think that you are right about it, but can we blame people for spreading the word of the Warner Bros president?
I understand with his lineage why Miller would cast Hammer as Batman, but how does WB/Nolan/Snyder not see how great he would have been as Superman? Poor Brannagh realizing there was a guy with Hammer in his name that he could have got for Thor, and he didn’t go with the Skarsgard clan for Odin & sons as well.
I think the audience would easily accept multiple interpretations of the character. A Justice League version of the Batman wouldn’t lessen my anticipation for Nolan’s third film at all.
Rereading the article, I actually don’t have a problem with the “discussion” of having to reboot Batman again. Looking at the wording Robinov uses, it sounds more to me like he’s simply reacting to what Nolan is doing with Batman 3. To me, it reads as “Well, hell, that’s fantastic and we’re going to let you do what you do anyway. Guess we’re going to have to have a new spin on the character once your done with him. Oh, you’re going to produce it then too? Okay! Moving on with JLA.”
I’ve been trying to get my dad to watch TDK since 2008, and he adamantly refuses, generally saying something like, “They did the joker again, what’s the point?”
My response is generally, “No, you don’t understand, you’ve never seen Batman like this!”
News of another damn reboot makes me feel like my dad. Why would I invest in another damn version/vision of the Batman mythos? And, like Drew, why should I care about TDKR?
I realize the character would eventually be reinterpreted yet again, but the whole damn thing was only rebooted six years ago!
I’m not sure about all of this, and it makes a me a little crazy. I thought WB had their shit together as far as comic properties were concerned, but now I’m not so sure. Will I still go see the TDKR? Sure. But, as of now, and like my dad, I’m boycotting everything post Nolan-verse.
Can we definitively stop with “reboots” and just progress the characters? We are not stupid. We can wrap our heads around movies that are tied to the same general universe with characters from the past movies. Just do another Batman movie (maybe once you’ve finished the one that is not even out yet), do what you want, but don’t just “reboot” the series so you can do another Joker movie or some whole new vision. That’s crap. Same with prequels. Spider-Man. Just do another Spider-Man. Recasting everybody was stupid. Still, I can accept somebody else as Spidey, I don’t want (much less need) Peter: The High School Years, nor do I want some retelling of his origins. Also, what the heck is it with the new now-non-organic webslingers? After all the griping fans did about the organic webshooters, you made it work, now you’re going back to what fans griped about after you sold them on something else?!!!!!!!! Just make your decision and go with it.
Same with Superman. The retelling of Superman I, only with a kid, was a terrible idea. Still, I just want them to progress with the series. Not recast it, go an all new direction, and feel some need to restart and sweep everything that happened in the last movie under the rug.
Seriously, enough with the reboots. We understand the characters are there. Just treat it as another movie with the already established characters, screw the origins stories, screw feeling a need to reset everything. Just pick up the character, tell a story, and we’ll roll with it. It has worked for countless Bond movies. We’re not total idiots, trust me, we can figure it out.
Seriously though, as of now, this sort of story makes me want to never watch another comic book movie, prequel, sequel, reboot, re-imagining, or anything at all related to that concept ever again. I’ll watch the next Nolan Batman movie because it’s a continuation of a story. If they “reboot” Batman, or Terminator, Superman, Spider-Man, X-Men, or any other character I might remotely give a crap about they’ll be lucky if I don’t turn it off once it comes on cable.
-Cheers
I can’t see any wisdom in putting out a Justice League movie before 2017 or so, and that’s assuming that there aren’t any new Batman or Superman standalone movies after 2012. It’d be like if Disney went into production right now on a Pirates/Haunted Mansion crossover that featured a different, unknown actor playing Jack Sparrow.
I think the chances of them screwing up any sort of JLA film is far greater than them getting it right. You just know some bean counter is going to insist the Wonder Twins are part of it to get the tween demo.
And they would be all emo and everything to get the twilight crowd…
Don’t believe anything you read in the LA Times.
You’ll be better for it.
Regardless of its inevitability, it’s just weird beyond belief for WB’s head to be talking publicly about another Batman movie in a manner that minimizes the one in production.
If you consider that after Iron Man 1 and Norton’s Hulk were released, it gave Marvel the green light to announce IM2 for 2010, THOR/CAP for 2011 and the Avengers for 2012, so why couldn’t the same happen here?
Batman’s an established box office success for DC/Warners, Green Lantern hits this summer. Dark Knight Rises next summer, then Man of Steel in December. Why couldn’t they pull off The Flash in early 2013 and Justice League in late 2013?
Stranger things have happened in Hollywood. If Green Lantern works commercially, I think there’s no doubt they will announce Justice League at Comic-con in July.
But totally agree that announcing a reboot of Batman now is f#*king ridiculous.
What a bummer Miller didn’t get to make that JLA film. I know a lot of geeks were bitching about the youth of the actors, but cmon, Miller is fantastic. And Megan Gale looks just perfect for Wonder Woman, unlike that soft roundfaced little girl they have running around in shiny latex right now.