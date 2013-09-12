Sales Report: August top trade sales 1-150

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for August, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.
August top comicbook sales 1-150
August top comicbook sales 150-300
August top trade sales 150-300
TOP TRADES (1-150)
|150
|0.54
|$24.99
|MAR
|Civil War
|691
|101,362
|151
|0.53
|$7.99
|NBM
|Disney Fairies v12: Lost Treasure
|677
|677
|152
|0.53
|$59.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead Compendium v2
|676
|19,861
|153
|0.53
|$39.99
|MAR
|X Force Phalanx Covenant
|675
|675
|154
|0.52
|$24.99
|IDW
|Transformers Classics v5
|668
|668
|155
|0.52
|$22.99
|FAN
|Children of Palomar
|666
|666
|156
|0.52
|$14.99
|IMA
|Manhattan Projects v1: Science Bad
|666
|16,957
|157
|0.51
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman v1: The Court of Owls (N52)
|658
|32,652
|158
|0.51
|$19.99
|DC
|Blackest Night
|657
|24,175
|159
|0.51
|$29.99
|IDW
|Thunder Agents Classics v1
|654
|654
|160
|0.51
|$28.99
|FAN
|Ec Al Feldstein Child of Tomorrow
|653
|653
|161
|0.51
|$29.99
|MAR
|Deadpool Classic v1
|650
|11,109
|162
|0.50
|$14.99
|DAR
|Serenity Shepherds Tale
|645
|26,455
|163
|0.50
|$19.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time Marceline and the Scream Queens v1
|640
|6,652
|164
|0.50
|$10.99
|DAR
|Avatar Last Airbender v1: Promise Part 1
|638
|21,261
|165
|0.49
|$14.99
|DC
|Red Hood and the Outlaws v1: Redemption (N52)
|623
|6,864
|166
|0.48
|$14.99
|DC
|Nightwing v2: Night of the Owls (N52)
|620
|4,690
|167
|0.48
|$17.99
|IDW
|Kiss Solo
|620
|620
|168
|0.48
|$24.99
|MAR
|Pacific Rim Tales From Year Zero
|619
|4,438
|169
|0.48
|$24.99
|MAR
|Elektra Assassin
|617
|2,195
|170
|0.48
|$12.99
|ST.
|Certain Scientific Railgun v8
|614
|614
|171
|0.48
|$17.99
|DAR
|Orchid v3
|613
|613
|172
|0.48
|$24.99
|DC
|V for Vendetta Book and Mask Set
|612
|9,911
|173
|0.48
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v6: Sorrowful Life
|610
|85,939
|174
|0.48
|$12.99
|VIZ
|Tiger and Bunny Comic Anthology v1
|610
|610
|175
|0.47
|$24.99
|DAR
|Nexus Omnibus v3
|606
|606
|176
|0.47
|$19.99
|MAR
|Kick Ass 2 Prelude
|606
|606
|177
|0.47
|$24.99
|MAR
|All New X Men v1: Yesterdays X Men (Now)
|605
|5,520
|178
|0.47
|$9.99
|IMA
|Chew v1
|603
|46,764
|179
|0.47
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v7: The Calm Before
|598
|78,251
|180
|0.46
|$12.99
|HAC
|Judge v1
|586
|586
|181
|0.46
|$24.99
|MAR
|Infinity Gauntlet
|584
|15,884
|182
|0.45
|$28.99
|FAN
|Ec Johnny Craig Fall Guy for Murder
|583
|583
|183
|0.45
|$24.99
|MAR
|Fear Itself Deadpool Fearsome Four
|582
|1,495
|184
|0.45
|$24.99
|DAR
|Trekker Omnibus
|581
|581
|185
|0.45
|$19.99
|DC
|Sandman v2: The Dolls House
|579
|16,923
|186
|0.45
|$19.95
|ARA
|Thrilling Adventure Hour
|577
|577
|187
|0.45
|$17.99
|DC
|Arkham Asylum Anniversary Ed
|574
|37,626
|188
|0.44
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v8: Made to Suffer
|567
|76,971
|189
|0.44
|$19.99
|VIZ
|Neon Genesis Evangelion 3in1 Ed v4
|566
|566
|190
|0.43
|$16.99
|MAR
|Wolverine By Claremont and Miller
|557
|5,361
|191
|0.43
|$24.99
|MAR
|Silver Surfer Parable
|556
|2,256
|192
|0.42
|$24.99
|DC
|Justice League v2: The Villains Journey (N52)
|543
|10,845
|193
|0.42
|$16.99
|IMA
|Progeny v1
|543
|543
|194
|0.42
|$24.99
|MAR
|House of M
|542
|20,666
|195
|0.42
|$19.99
|DC
|Batman Dark Victory
|538
|26,062
|196
|0.42
|$19.99
|IDW
|Amelia Cole and the Unknown World
|535
|535
|197
|0.42
|$19.99
|RAN
|Battle Angel Alita Last Order Omnibus v2
|535
|535
|198
|0.41
|$10.99
|DAR
|Avatar Last Airbender v2: Promise Part 2
|527
|14,447
|199
|0.41
|$34.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v1
|522
|30,461
|200
|0.41
|$9.99
|IMA
|Prophet v1: Remission
|521
|7,466
|201
|0.40
|$22.99
|DC
|Batman Earth One
|519
|51,990
|202
|0.40
|$10.99
|DAR
|Avatar Last Airbender v3: Promise Part 3
|518
|12,079
|203
|0.40
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v11: Fear the Hunters
|518
|67,894
|204
|0.40
|$17.99
|DC
|Flashpoint World of Flashpoint Batman
|517
|4,541
|205
|0.40
|$16.99
|DC
|Batman the Dark Knight v1: Knight Terrors (N52)
|512
|3,739
|206
|0.40
|$19.99
|DAR
|Mind Mgmt v1: Manager
|508
|2,346
|207
|0.39
|$14.99
|IMA
|Prophet v2: Brothers
|506
|3,446
|208
|0.39
|$16.99
|DC
|Batman and Robin v1: Born to Kill (N52)
|503
|11,652
|209
|0.39
|$14.99
|DC
|Wonder Woman v1: Blood (N52)
|502
|6,303
|210
|0.39
|$14.99
|DC
|Justice League Dark v1: In the Dark (N52)
|495
|5,079
|211
|0.39
|$49.99
|IDW
|Transformers 30th Anniversary Collection
|495
|495
|212
|0.38
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v9: Here We Remain
|493
|80,078
|213
|0.38
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v16: A Larger World
|491
|51,019
|214
|0.38
|$19.99
|IDW
|Locke and Key v2: Head Games
|485
|7,704
|215
|0.38
|$16.99
|BOO
|Damned v1
|484
|484
|216
|0.38
|$14.99
|DC
|Aquaman v1: The Trench (N52)
|483
|6,017
|217
|0.38
|$14.99
|DC
|Fairest v2: Hidden Kingdom
|482
|5,139
|218
|0.38
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v10: What We Become
|482
|72,083
|219
|0.37
|$14.99
|DC
|Green Lantern v1: Sinestro (N52)
|479
|5,247
|220
|0.37
|$29.99
|DC
|All Star Superman
|475
|10,687
|221
|0.37
|$19.00
|HAC
|Kingdom Hearts II v1
|475
|1,023
|222
|0.37
|$24.99
|MAR
|Marvel Boy
|475
|475
|223
|0.37
|$29.99
|DC
|Batman the Night of the Owls (N52)
|473
|11,908
|224
|0.37
|$29.99
|DC
|Batman Knightfall v1
|472
|12,883
|225
|0.37
|$14.99
|DC
|Batman Jekyll and Hyde
|471
|4,265
|226
|0.37
|$19.99
|FAN
|End of the F$$$Ing World
|470
|470
|227
|0.37
|$29.99
|IMA
|Spawn Origins v9
|469
|469
|228
|0.36
|$14.99
|DC
|Transmetropolitan v1: Back On the Street
|463
|27,923
|229
|0.36
|$19.99
|DE
|Red Sonja v11: Echoes of War
|463
|463
|230
|0.36
|$15.99
|DAR
|Number 13
|461
|461
|231
|0.36
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Happy Marriage v1
|460
|460
|232
|0.36
|$14.99
|IMA
|Manhattan Projects v2
|459
|8,819
|233
|0.35
|$12.99
|SCH
|Bone v1: Out Boneville
|454
|5,669
|234
|0.35
|$13.99
|HAC
|Bunny Drop v9
|449
|449
|235
|0.35
|$7.99
|NBM
|Power Rangers Megaforce v3: Panic Parade
|445
|445
|236
|0.35
|$11.99
|HAC
|Puella Magi Kazumi Magica v2: Innocent Malice
|444
|444
|237
|0.35
|$13.99
|ST.
|Sacred Blacksmith v2
|444
|444
|238
|0.34
|$32.99
|AVA
|Alan Moore Fashion Beast
|442
|442
|239
|0.34
|$18.99
|ST.
|Kanokon v2
|442
|442
|240
|0.34
|$12.99
|DC
|Batman Hush v2
|439
|34,412
|241
|0.34
|$14.99
|IMA
|Revival v2: Live Like You Mean It
|439
|3,818
|242
|0.34
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v12: Life Among Them
|438
|62,127
|243
|0.34
|$19.95
|AST
|Headsmash
|433
|433
|244
|0.34
|$16.99
|DC
|Justice League Dark v2: Books of Magic (N52)
|433
|3,382
|245
|0.34
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v15: We Find Ourselves
|433
|54,264
|246
|0.34
|$14.99
|MAR
|Deadpool v2: Dark Reign
|433
|12,000
|247
|0.34
|$59.99
|IMA
|Spawn Dark Ages Complete Coll
|432
|432
|248
|0.34
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Kimi Ni Todoke v17: From Me to You
|430
|430
|249
|0.33
|$14.95
|CON
|Over the Wall
|429
|429
|250
|0.33
|$10.99
|ARC
|Sabrina the Teenage Witch Magic Within v3
|425
|425
|251
|0.33
|$19.99
|DC
|Final Crisis
|425
|14,840
|252
|0.33
|$14.99
|DC
|Batman Turning Points
|423
|4,282
|253
|0.33
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman Incorporated v1: Demon Star (N52)
|418
|4,229
|254
|0.32
|$14.99
|DC
|Planetary v1: All Over the World and Other Stories
|415
|4,038
|255
|0.32
|$19.99
|MAR
|Dracula
|412
|1,138
|256
|0.32
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v14: No Way Out
|404
|55,790
|257
|0.31
|$49.99
|IDW
|Rip Kirby v6
|401
|401
|258
|0.31
|$29.99
|DC
|Before Watchmen Comedian Rorschach Dlx
|397
|4,840
|259
|0.31
|$12.99
|DC
|History of the DC Universe
|396
|14,241
|260
|0.31
|$16.99
|DC
|Superman Action Comics v1: Superman Men of Steel (N52)
|394
|394
|261
|0.31
|$22.99
|DC
|Flex Mentallo Man of Muscle Mystery Dlx
|393
|7,429
|262
|0.30
|$19.99
|DC
|American Vampire v1
|390
|12,450
|263
|0.30
|$12.95
|RAN
|Knights of Sidonia v4
|390
|390
|264
|0.30
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Nura Rise of the Yokai Clan v16
|390
|390
|265
|0.30
|$11.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time Original v1: Playing Fire
|388
|11,024
|266
|0.30
|$12.99
|DC
|Superman Earth One v1
|388
|6,951
|267
|0.30
|$19.99
|IDW
|Locke and Key v3: Crown of Shadows
|388
|6,192
|268
|0.30
|$17.99
|DAR
|Serenity v1: Those Left Behind
|385
|3,725
|269
|0.30
|$11.99
|HAC
|Btooom v3
|385
|385
|270
|0.30
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman a Death in the Family
|383
|7,669
|271
|0.30
|$19.99
|DC
|Sandman v3: Dream Country
|380
|5,873
|272
|0.30
|$20.99
|HAC
|Umineko When They Cry v4: Turn Golden Witch Pt 2
|380
|380
|273
|0.29
|$49.99
|DAR
|Crime Does Not Pay Archives v5
|378
|378
|274
|0.29
|$14.99
|DC
|JLA Ultramarine Corps
|377
|4,161
|275
|0.29
|$14.99
|IMA
|Fatale v3
|376
|5,264
|276
|0.29
|$9.95
|LER
|Bag of Marbles
|374
|374
|277
|0.29
|$12.99
|DC
|Fables v2: Animal Farm
|372
|41,459
|278
|0.29
|$14.99
|IMA
|Fatale v1: Death Chases Me
|372
|13,535
|279
|0.29
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Library Wars Love and War v10
|372
|372
|280
|0.29
|$17.99
|DC
|Superman Red Son
|371
|44,654
|281
|0.29
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v13: Too Far Gone
|371
|58,111
|282
|0.29
|$17.99
|IDW
|Torpedo v4
|370
|370
|283
|0.29
|$19.99
|POC
|Judge Dredd Comp Case Files (S&S Ed) v6
|369
|369
|284
|0.29
|$16.99
|DC
|Punk Rock Jesus
|368
|6,113
|285
|0.29
|$16.99
|ABS
|Rachel Rising v1: Shadow of Death
|366
|2,578
|286
|0.29
|$29.95
|HUM
|Bad Break
|366
|366
|287
|0.29
|$9.99
|IMA
|Morning Glories v1: For a Better Future
|366
|17,353
|288
|0.28
|$14.99
|DC
|DC Universe Origins
|365
|3,720
|289
|0.28
|$14.99
|DC
|Teen Titans v1: Its Our Right to Fight (N52)
|363
|4,663
|290
|0.28
|$19.99
|MAR
|Ult Comics Spider Man By Bendis v1
|362
|3,823
|291
|0.28
|$19.99
|ST.
|Dance in Vampire Bund Omnibus v3
|362
|362
|292
|0.28
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Kamisama Kiss v13
|360
|360
|293
|0.28
|$79.95
|HUM
|What Is Above
|358
|358
|294
|0.28
|$14.99
|DAR
|Avatar Last Airbender Lost Adventures v1
|357
|3,690
|295
|0.28
|$10.99
|RAN
|No 6 v2
|357
|357
|296
|0.28
|$12.95
|DC
|Batman Anarky
|356
|1,027
|297
|0.28
|$6.99
|DC
|Bugs Bunny v1: Whats Up Doc
|354
|878
|298
|0.28
|$11.99
|HAC
|Pandora Hearts v17
|353
|353
|299
|0.27
|$12.99
|IMA
|Chew v2: International Flavor
|352
|24,658
|300
|0.27
|$15.99
|MAR
|Deadpool v3: X Marks Spot
|352
|4,471
Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, Est Sales = Estimated Sales
