Zachary Levi Teases When The ‘Shazam!’ Sequel Will Begin Filming

Not only did Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ Shazam! do well at the box office, but it also garnered acclaim as one of the superhero genre’s most enjoyable entries in recent memory. So, of course, a sequel is going to happen in the near future. We know that star Zachary Levi will don the red tights once again. We also know that screenwriter Henry Gayden will return to write the script, and director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran will be back in their respective roles. But, when will Shazam! 2 fly into theaters?

As reported by Comic Book, Levi let slip a rough timeline for the sequel’s production schedule in a recent interview with the Associated Press. Ahead of the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which he’s hosting, Levi told the AP that “scriptwriting for the sequel has already begun.” What’s more, he also revealed that he “expects to start filming either in late spring or early summer next year.” This means that, if Shazam! 2 actually films next spring or summer, then the finished product will likely land sometime in early 2021.

Since the first film debuted in early April, this makes perfect sense. After all, Warner Bros. and DC Comics already have their hands full with Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman. Plus, if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Instagram boasts are to be believed, then his long-awaited tie-in Black Adam should be next on the docket over at New Line Cinema, which is also involved in the Shazam! cinematic adaptations. (Aren’t film rights of comic book characters so much fun!?)

