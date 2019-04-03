‘Shazam!’ Is One Of The Most Enjoyable Comic Book Movies Ever Made

Warner Bros

Going into Shazam!, all I knew about it came from that poster everywhere, of a guy with overly manicured eyebrows blowing a big bubble with a vaguely coquettish facial expression, like Deadpool for younger kids. He was a Captain Marvel, but not the Marvel Comics Captain Marvel? Who wants to get deep enough into the weeds of 20th-century comic book publisher IP disputes to figure that one out?

Needless to say, I was not expecting much.

Coming out of it, it was honestly hard to come up with a comic book title that’s better. There are comic book titles that are good in different ways, but to fairly qualify the superlatives… Shazam! is the most successfully comedic comic book movie ever made. It manages to be playful without being overly hammy, heartfelt without being schmaltzy, and somehow lighthearted with sneaky depth. For all the auteurs, artists, and known quantities studios have thrown at comic book titles, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, the guy from… uh, Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation… just ate their lunch.

The central conceit of Shazam! is that Shazam is a 14-year-old kid who becomes a Superman-esque superhero by speaking the magic word “Shazam!” The kid in question is Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a Philadelphia delinquent who keeps running away from foster homes to try to find his mom, who he lost at a carnival when he was seven. The powers are given to him by a dying wizard played by Djimon Hounsou, who’s been trying to find someone “pure of heart” for 30 years, but now kind of just needs to bequeath his powers in a hurry so that his successor can save humanity from the seven deadly sins. Who have taken form as CGI gargoyles, naturally.

That’s right, the bad guys in Shazam! are the seven deadly sins and the hero gets his powers from a wizard. Those are just the kind of plot points you’re stuck with when you resurrect a character created in the thirties. The beauty of Sandberg’s Shazam!, written by equally unknown quantity Henry Gayden, is that it manages this deft tonal dance, where the characters acknowledge the silliness of the story while staying committed to it — the jokes are self-aware but not fourth wall breaking; they grow out of the story rather than coming at the expense of it.

Shazam! manages to retain the innocence of early adolescence without losing its natural mischievousness. Billy Batson is a kid who wants his mom, but he’s also 14, and thus kind of a little shit. When he gets his powers (which turn him temporarily into a grown man, played by Zachary Levi, who does some incredible work here), he does what you’d expect a 14-year-old to do with them: he goes to a strip club. He uses his powers for parlor tricks at the mall and the park. He buys beer and immediately spits it out and buys soda instead. If he’d somehow used his lighting hand powers to light farts it’d be perfect.

There hasn’t been a director who captured this adolescent stew of innocence, ignorance, naughtiness, and neediness so well since Sam Raimi (with all due respect to Into The Spider-Verse). And unlike Raimi’s first Spider-Man, Shazam! doesn’t have to deal with being set in New York right after 9/11. Though they do capture the pure joy of a kid discovering his powers in similar ways.