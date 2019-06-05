Tom Holland And Jake Gyllenhaal Are Having Fun Avoiding ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Spoilers

06.05.19 43 mins ago

CAUTION: The post contains potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal has been insisting that his character isn’t the villain that comic book readers have long known Mysterio to be, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has been dropping potential spoilers throughout the sequel’s global press tour… per usual. Then again, the film’s own trailers have also been poisoning the well with all kinds of potential misinformation, so who knows? Either way, the two actors have been enjoying the ride — like when Tom licked Jake’s hand during a Spanish-language interview.

As noted by Comic Book, the above clip went viral because of two things. First, there’s Holland’s nearly admitting that Far From Home “does have” something, but being stopped by Gyllenhaal when the latter literally puts his hand over the former’s mouth. And secondly? To get Gyllenhaal’s hand off of his face, Holland licks it. “Somebody get me something!” the Nightcrawler and Zodiac actor jokingly exclaims.

TOPICS#Spoilers#Trolls#Spider-Man#Jake Gyllenhaal#Marvel
TAGSJake GyllenhaalMarvelSPIDER-MANSpider-Man: Far From HomespoilersTom Hollandtrolls

