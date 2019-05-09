Marvel Studios

Ever since Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home this week, fans have been speculating wildly about what the Avengers: Endgame followup might entail. For starters, there’s Quentin Beck’s mention of the multiverse, but stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s recent press tour has also added plenty of fuel to the fire. So too have recently released set visit pieces like ComicBook.com’s, which includes a rather worrying quote from Holland about a controversial scene.

Apparently, Holland revealed to the outlet that he and director Jon Watts shot a scene that “people are going to hate”:

“There’s a scene in this film where audiences will feel like they’ve been punched in the face. Even filming it, I remember walking out and then watching it again on the monitors and asking Jon, ‘Are you sure that’s okay?’ And he’s like, ‘No, it’s not. People are going to hate this scene.’ But it really, phew, God, it’s pretty crazy and it’s very similar in the way that it’s very tense and it whips the rug from underneath your feet. It’s pretty awesome.”

Holland is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most notorious leakers, so it’s surprising that the studio’s PR team let him get away with mentioning this potentially controversial scene. Then again, the actor didn’t actually explain why the scene in question was so controversial — let alone describe what it contains (other than himself). Plus, Marvel is known for outright lying to the media — be it through prescribed talking points to its actors, or heavily edited trailer footage — so who knows? This is, after all, the same Tom Holland who insists that Gyllenhaal’s character is a “teammate” and not a bad guy, despite the fact he’s based on a baddie.

Maybe this is just his way of referring to Beck’s inevitable betrayal of Peter Parker in the film. That, or as ComicBook.com suggests, maybe Watts, Marvel and Sony have decided to tweak something in Far From Home a la Iron Man 3, which contained a rather significant twist that didn’t sit well with many comic book fans. We won’t know for sure until the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel swings into theaters on July 2nd.

