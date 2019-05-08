The latest Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer dropped yesterday, and the most surprising thing about it — other than the reminder that we’re getting another MCU film so soon after the epic and devastating Avengers: Endgame — was this: Wait, so Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is a good guy? There’s been some confusion on this matter; after all, he’s one of Spidey’s most beloved baddies. And yet in the trailer, it looked like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker were bosom buddies.

Perhaps that’s a ruse, and Mysterio will only pretend to be on Spidey’s side before having one of his unpredictable changes of heart. If so, Holland is pretty poker-faced. (Or perhaps Marvel knows he’s a bad liar and have fed him wrong information. It’s all a mystery!) In an interview with /Film, the young English actor sure sounded convincing when the subject was breached.

It’s interesting, because when you hear the word “Mysterio” as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think “villain.” That’s not the case in our film. He’s sort of a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s sort of my teammate throughout the movie.

When asked about the dynamic between Spidey and Mysterio, Holland described it as “very much ‘big brother, little brother,’” adding that Samuel L. Jackson’s “Nick Fury is the head teacher who is constantly telling me off. I don’t want to really be there. I want to go on holiday, and Mysterio is always the one sort of sticking up for me and patting me on the back and telling me I did a good job.”