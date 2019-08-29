LUCASFILM

Among the many, many things that Disney’s D23 expo exposed fans and shareholders to, one of the brightest (or darkest?) hallmarks was the minute’s worth of new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Billed as the final film of the original Star Wars saga, the series’ ninth entry is sure to garner as many cheers as it is jeers. Even so, Rey actress Daisy Ridley at least thinks the fans won’t be as miffed about what writer and director J.J. Abrams has done as, say, the folks behind Game of Thrones.

According to Comic Book, Ridley said as much while discussing Rise of Skywalker and her ongoing Game of Thrones binge-watch with MTV News. “I think this ending will be less controversial,” she said.

Of course, that’s a bold statement to make — especially after all the hoopla that the previous film, The Last Jedi, generated and endured on social media and beyond. (Though, for the most part, much of this was monstrously unjustified and nefariously targeted at the film’s fresher elements, like actress Kelly Marie Tran.) What’s more, the D23 footage’s adept use of quick, teasing shots of an “evil” C-3PO and a supposedly “turned” Rey has repeatedly sent the fandom into a series of tailspins.

But that doesn’t mean that Ridley is wrong. After all, this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about. Its eighth and final season has generated a great deal of backlash that, despite numerous Emmy nominations and other accolades from its cast, crew and other industry professionals, has largely failed to die down. Meanwhile, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to Netflix and hard at work on their own Star Wars titles. Good luck, boys!