Stephen Sondheim reveals conservative changes to Disney’s ‘Into the Woods’

The folks over at Disney have to be tearing their collective hair out this morning. It seems that “Into the Woods” composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has spilled the beans on the studio's upcoming filmic adaptation of the musical (directed by Rob Marshall and starring Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt and Anna Kendrick, among others) and revealed that some conservative changes have been made.
Speaking to a group of high school theatre teachers, the Tony winner addressed one question about the perceived edginess of the production, such as the connection between Red Riding Hood and the wolf being a sexual one. The conversation was about the challenge of dealing with that in a high school production, but Sondheim took the opportunity to mention that Disney had similar objections.
Here is what Sondheim had to say, and if you've never seen “Into the Woods” on stage, it offers both SPOILERS of that production and, of course, of the film adaptation:
“You will find in the movie that Rapunzel does not get killed and the prince does not sleep with the [Baker's Wife]. You know, if I were a Disney executive I probably would say the same thing.
That last note of modest diplomacy notwithstanding, I can't imagine this was the kind of information (which will no doubt cause a major fuss in theatre circles and lead to this being a “thing” ahead of release) that the studio wanted out there. But there it is, alas.
Sondheim also revealed that the song “Any Moment” had “probably” been cut, given the narrative change regarding Cinderella's Prince and the Baker's Wife.
Sondheim also said he and “Into the Woods” book writer James Lapine stuck up for the inclusion of the popular song, “but Disney said, 'We don't want Rapunzel to die, so we replotted it.” He wouldn't go so far as to further spoil what happens now, but he did reveal that a new song had been written to cover the alteration.
“Into the Woods” will make its way into theaters Christmas Day.
The movie was doomed the minute that they hired Rob Marshall to direct. Forget Crash, Chicago is the least deserving Best Picture winner of the past 25 years.
Bullshit. Chicago remains an entertaining film adaptation.
You are both correct. Chicago remains entertaining DESPITE of Marshall’s insipid direction. Credit should go to Fosse and Ebb. Everything else Marshall has touched, is, well, “proof in the pudding.”
I like “Chicago,” but everything he has made since then has been pretty bad, in my opinion.
I’m still cautiously optimistic for this movie, since I really like the source material – but the announcement that Marshall was directing told me early on that I need to keep my expectations in check.
I’d love to see some more talented directors take a stab at adapting some other Sondheim shows to the screen. A remake of “A Little Night Music” from someone who actually knows how to direct a film would be a great start. Or perhaps even an adaptation of “Merrily We Roll Along,” which has always struck me as something that could work well on the big screen with some minor adjustments.)
UGH DISNEY LEAVE COOL STUFF ALONE YOU CAN’T HANDLE IT. STICK TO IDIOTIC KIDS CRAP… YOU’RE GOOD AT THAT.
Into the woods is a great show that, of course, Disney has to undoubtedly ruin. Not everything needs to be turned into a “family freindly” piece of BS.
Any Moment is THE BEST DAMN SONG IN THE SHOW. It’s also the Baker’s Wife’s showcase, and probably the reason Joanna Gleason and Imelda Staunton both won major awards for their performances of the role. And the parallelism of Red Riding Hood being “seduced” by the Wolf in the first act and the Baker’s Wife being literally seduced in the second is very important thematically.
I knew this movie adaptation was going to suck the moment I heard it was going into production. So, basically, the last decade has seen major fuck ups of Sweeney Todd, Les Mis, Phantom of the Opera, Rent, and now Into the Woods. What a wasted opportunity.
I can’t wait for Spielberg’s totally unnecessary West Side Story and Emma Thompson’s equally unnecessary My Fair Lady to continue the trend, if either of them ever actually come to fruition.
I should probably clarify that by “Any Moment” being the best song, I was actually meaning “Moments in the Woods” which follows “Any Moment” and I can’t imagine that the 2nd song would take place if the first is cut.