‘Still Alice’ cleans up at the Women Film Critics Circle Awards

The Women Film Critics Circle announced its winners for the year last week and we're just now getting to them. And even though “The Homesman” led the way with nominations, it was “Still Alice” that was the big winner, taking every prize for which it was nominated.

However, there are some oddities. Films that weren't even nominated for categories like Best and Worst Female Images in Movies ended up winning those prizes. The stated reasoning behind an award for Seth Rogen and James Franco is sort of bizarre and tough to follow. Suddenly Oprah Winfrey in “Selma” qualifies as an action star. One previous winner was announced during the nominations stage and then when winners were revealed, suddenly found herself tied for the honor. Etc.

Anyway, follow along with the winners below if you can. Nominations are here. And the rest of the season's offerings are at The Circuit.

Best Movie About Women

“Still Alice”

Best Movie by a Woman

“Selma”

Best Woman Storyteller (Screenwriting Award)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Ida”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Actor

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory Of Everything”

Best Young Actress

Mira Grosin, “We Are The Best!”

Best Comedic Actress

Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Best Foreign Film By or About Women

“Two Days, one Night”

Best Female Images in Movies

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”

Worst Female Images in Movies

“Horrible Bosses 2”

Best Male Images in Movies

“Love Is Strange”

Worst Male Images in Movies

“Dumb And Dumber To”

Best Theatrically Unreleased Movie About Women

“Girlhood”

Women's Work (Best Ensemble)

“The Homesman”

Best Animated Female

Winnie (“The Boxtrolls”)

Best Family Film

“Big Hero 6”

SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Courage in Filmmaking

“CITIZENFOUR”

Adrienne Shelly Award

For a film that most passionately opposes violence against women

“Frontera”

“Private Violence”

Josephine Baker Award

For best expressing the woman of color experience in America

“Anita: Speaking Truth To Power”

Karen Morley Award

For best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity

“Belle”

Courage in Acting

Taking on unconventional roles that radically redefine the images of women on screen

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

The Invisible Woman Award

Performance by a woman whose exceptional impact on the film dramatically, socially or historically, has been ignored

Felicity Jones, “The Theory Of Everything”

Best Documentary By or About Women

“CITIZENFOUR”

Mommie Dearest Worst Screen Mom of the Year Award

(TIE) Charlotte Gainsbourg and Uma Thurman, “Nymphomaniac”

Best Screen Couple

“The Skeleton Twins”

A Woman's Right to Male Roles in Movies

Jessica Chastain, “Interstellar”

Best Female Action Star

Oprah Winfrey, “Selma”

Acting and Activism Award

Rosario Dawson

Lifetime Achievement Award

Oprah Winfrey

JUST KIDDING AWARDS

Best Female Images

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Wasn't this barb sort of covered with the film's nomination in the category?)

“Nymphomaniac”

Forty-Plus Female Empowerment Award

For the producers who give women over 40 meaningful roles (other than as maniacs and witches) in movies on a regular basis, in an industry where 40 is the new 95.

Merry Macho Award

Seth Rogen and James Franco

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Try to follow along here…)

For advancing the cause of world peace with their presidential assassination comedy, “The Interview.” And who knows, while possibly mulling the “Interview II” sequel comedy, the assassination of US President Obama. And for further extending Hollywood as a wing of the US military and CIA, following leaked email revelations that the US State Department advocated Sony to use the film to help bring down the DPRK government.

Best Line in a Movie

“Stop whining. Woman up!” (“Big Hero 6”)