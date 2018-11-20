NETFLIX

The plan all along was for Stranger Things to run either four or five seasons (anything beyond that is “very unlikely,” according to executive producer Shawn Levy). But fans of the Netflix series are concerned that next season, its third, is also the last. The speculation was misplaced, based mainly on Finn Wolfhard getting a new haircut and Millie Bobby Brown writing “thats a wrap” on social media. The actress also posted an Instagram Story showing her tear-stained face following the last day of shooting for season three, but as Brown explained on Monday’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she wasn’t crying because the show’s over — she was crying because that’s just what she does.

“I’m just a very emotional person,” she explained. “When it comes to my closest people, like, I’m not good at goodbyes.” Brown emphasized that the photo was taken on the last day “of the season, not the show,” which might have been too much information for the spoiler-averse Netflix. “Watch Netflix, like, call me after this and be like, ‘You can’t say anything’ and I’m like, okay, got it.”

“I can’t say goodbye to people. It gives me serious, like, sadness and anxiety. So when I had to say goodbye to my best friend, [Sadie Sink, who plays Max], I just broke down. Also, catering, that was a tough one.”

