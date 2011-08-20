Take Me To The Pilots ’11: ABC’s ‘Man Up!’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Man Up!” (ABC)
The Pitch: The missing entry in last year’s Couples At Different Stages in Relationships Value Pack, albeit with a clear focus within this season’s Masculinity In Crisis Value Pack. [ABC has the only surviving entry from the Couples At Different Stages in Relationships Value Pack with “Happy Endings,” which didn’t *exactly* fit the trope to begin with.]
Quick Response: Let’s hear it for improvement-by-association! ABC’s “Man Up!” is not especially funny, but if watched in immediate proximity to ABC’s “Work It” and “Last Man Standing,” it goes from “innocuously unimaginative” to “weirdly palatable” in the space of 44 minutes (the running time of the other two comedies). Of last season’s Couples At Different Stages in Relationships Value Pack entries, “Man Up!” is probably most like FOX’s “Traffic Light,” right down to the apparent conceit of intercutting conversations between our three male leads, who now talk their way through video games on their head-sets, rather than talking through their commutes on cell phones. The “Man Up!” leads — Dan Fogler, Chris Moynihan and Mather Zickel — are uniformly likable on a very low level (mostly enough that you don’t dislike them). Fogler continuing his small-screen rut as The Guy You Hire If Tyler Labine or Josh Gad Aren’t Available. I think the Tony winner is better than that, but you wouldn’t know it here. Zickel has a muted Ty Burrell thing going, which isn’t bad. And Moynihan wrote the pilot, which you could almost guess from watching it, since the writer thinks a lot of Moynihan’s character. Neither Amanda Detmer nor Teri Polo contribute much as token females, but that’s more because Moynihan hasn’t decided if he wants the women to be contributing partners-in-comedy, or just to be arms-folded window-dressing. I know that Henry Simmons has a featured role here, but after watching all of ABC’s other new comedies before this one, this was the pilot that finally forced me to write, “GOD. I’m so sick of middle-class white people whining about their lives” in my notes. That particular fatigue may not set in if you don’t watch “Work It,” “Last Man Standing,” plus “Apartment 23” and “Suburgatory,” both of which I actually liked, immediately before it. I hope Moynihan realizes that Simmons is playing a character who has basically been written as The Old Spice Guy and stops to ponder the racial implications therein. But anywho… Unlike “Last Man Standing” and “Work It,” “Man Up!” at least doesn’t place the blame for the alleged Masculinity In Crisis on women, which is a welcome relief. It’s more that men have become “man-ish,” rather than “manly,” through lack of opportunities for masculinity, rather than through neutering. I don’t know if I bought it, but I was less offended by it. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s something. And I think I laughed once or twice at “Man Up!” which also doesn’t sound like much, but it’s something.
Desire To Watch Again: Just because “Man Up!” is mostly painless, that doesn’t mean I want to watch more than another courtesy episode. And because it’s paired with the much less painless “Last Man Standing,” my ability to care after that second courtesy viewing will be limited. [I need also need ABC to explain to me why “Man Up!” contains an “!” but “Work It” doesn’t. Surely “Work It” is every bit as emphatic an order? Silly typography.]
These type of shows are the reason shows like Two and a Half Men or so popular. The majority of the country doesn’t care about whiny, white yuppies. I live in a decent sized town located in farm country and I can tell you no one out here is concerned that men are losing their masculinity. Only people in Hollywood think this is an issue because they mostly only interact with young, white yuppies and creative types. Same thing with the young, yuppie comedies from last season – middle america doesn’t give two shit about that. They liked Friends cause it was funny – not because it was young, yuppies in New York. So since 80% of the sitcoms are not only bad – but also not relatable to middle america – they just stick with the shows that pile on the jokes and aren’t trying to fit into some cliche the executives think will sell.
Two and a Half Men isn’t about whiny white Yuppies?
I guess Sheen’s character wasn’t a professional, but still.
By the way, my TiVo tells me there’s an unseen S1 episode of Happy Endings this Wednesday.
Yeah the other guy looked like Ty Burell when I saw him in the previous.
I don’t think this would mesh up well with Last Man Standing. I think LMS will have a shot of gaining a good amount of viewers which I think Man Up will lose. The styles are different from what I see, LMS is old-fashioned sitcom while this one feels like a a wannabee edgy sitcom with manic energy.
Dan, do you think the same audience will watch these two shows back to back? Is the “manxiety” similarity enough to get get viewers watch both shows?