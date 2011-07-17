Take Me To The Pilots ’11: ABC’s ‘The River’

[In case you’veÂ Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “The River” (ABC, midseason)
The Pitch: “Paranormal Activity” meets “Wild Kingdom” meets “Keep the River on Your Left”
Quick Response: “The River” isn’t premiering until midseason, but ABC is sneaking the pilot at Comic-Con this week and it’s going to get a ton of buzz, so I might as well have my gut reaction on the record ahead of time. It’s my guess that people at Comic-Con are going to go nuts over “The River.” It’s 44 minutes of tense, visceral found-footage horror and its format and feel are pretty uncommon (if not nearly unprecedented), at least so far as I can think of, for TV. It’s full of jump-in-your-seat moments and I think that watching “The River” in a big crowd of people who don’t know what’s coming next is probably the perfect way to experience it. It won’t feel the same at home in your living room and — this is the bigger concern — Â it won’t feel the same on a weekly basis. It can’t, can it? CBS tried doing a slasher-film-per-week with “Harper’s Island” and while that one-and-done dud produced occasional schlocky scares, it failed in its mission to sustain any kind of suspense over 13 weeks. “The River” packs a lot of frights into its pilot and I know why it intrigued ABC, but I finished the pilot wishing I could watch the next 44 minute installment, wrap up the story and be done. I didn’t find myself thinking that these were characters I necessarily wanted to be with every week or that this aesthetic — documentary-style, mixed film stocks, lots of shakiness, etc — was going to be a rewarding one, especially once the directors become less gifted than Jaume Collet-Serra, the location settings become less distinctive and the folks in post-production realize how hard it is to make this mixture of formats pay dividends each and every week. But it’s only partially my job to project forward. The rest is to admit that the sense of unease set in almost immediately on “The River” and it’s mostly unrelenting. There are also very sturdy actors anchoring this drama, including Bruce Greenwood, Leslie Hope, Paul Blackthorne and Thomas Kretschmann, though my feeling was that this was largely a cast of actors and characters who would be first to die if this were a real horror film. In the female lead, I’m very pleased to welcome “Lone Star” veteran Eloise Mumford back to my TV, combining just the right amount of toughness, emotionalism and sexiness. I had a far bigger problem with the leading man, Joe Anderson, who is so badly hamstrung by his failed American accent that he makes the already tenuous and wooden dialogue — “Science isn’t a great big wonder anymore,” his character stupidly observes early on. “There are no huge discoveries left.” — sound even worse. He could just have been uncomfortable in the pilot and he could improve, but he’s a real stumbling block here.
Desire To Watch Again: There are enough mysteries introduced by the end of the pilot to string most viewers along. Me, I’m eager to keep up with this series for one reason: ABC is playing up the involvement of the suddenly TV-ubiquitous Steven Spielberg and “Paranormal Activity” creator Oren Peli, but I’m more intrigued by showrunner Michael Green, the man behind the all-too-quickly-canceled “Kings.” Green gives me hope that in addition to the style that “The River” has aplenty, some substance might filter through eventually.
I read the first season is around 8-10 episodes, so maybe on a shorter frame of eps this could work. I’m intrigued
Forg – I assume part of why it has not premiere date or time period is so that ABC can be sure that it has time to marinate. That, plus a shorter episode order, could definitely be beneficial…
-Daniel
Dan,it looks like it has more interesting characters than FlashForward or V ever did.
Joe – “V,” certainly true. “FlashForward” introduced some fairly interesting characters and then did nothing with them…
-Daniel
Dan, ABC under Stephen McPherson seemed to go more for the boring proceedural, which is why I think V and FlashForward failed. The River seems to be focusing more on character although I could be wrong. Shows fail when they have big sprawling casts whose characters stories are not in some way connected. What happens sometimes is that the characters get very little time per episode. When characters are in a group like Buffy, they share the experience and as result, we care about them more. It’s why Lost and Buffy worked. The stories weren’t all over the place in terms of plot. They always managed to connect to the main storyline. V would have worked better as a group effort. Yeah, it did have a group, but the focus wasn’t the group. The emphasis was on the police proceedural and not the characters back stories so much. Flash Forward was really all over the place. There was no connectivity between the main cast. They all were off doing their own thing. With V and Flash Forward, the emphasis was on plot and not characters. With Lost, there was a huge cast but every character was connected in their shared experience of being lost on the Island.
With The River, it seems as though they are having the shared experience of having to look for Bruce Greenwood. Therefore, the plot doesn’t get in the way of plot development. Theres more character interaction in a group setting.
Dan, Also, V, FlashForward and Harpers Island suffered because of bad acting. This here looks like some great actors with Greenwood and Eloise Mumford. and maybe Joe Anderson will grow into the role the same way that Michael Pitt and Steve Buscemi became more comfortable after a few episodes of Boardwalk Empire.
I’m surprised that you think Joe Anderson has a failed American accent in this pilot. After watching him in “The Crazies” a year ago, I had NO idea he was British until I looked him up on IMDB. Maybe he does better with American dialects when they have a twinge of Southern to them. Regardless, I think he’s a versatile actor who works well in this particular genre. I’m definitely looking forward to this show.
Nic – It’s wicked weird. He sounds almost Germanic and there’s no reason for his character to be anything other than American (or, with Bruce Greenwood and Leslie Hope as his parents, possibly Canadian). It’s really stilted. I haven’t seen “The Crazies,” so I can’t personally speak to his performance there…
-Daniel
Missed opportunity to title this review “Take Me to ‘The River'”.
I had zero interest in this because I’ve gotten really tired of ‘mythology’ shows, but you had to go invoke ‘Kings’ and now I have to check this out. The pilot episode of ‘Kings’ was one of my favorite episodes of television ever.