Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Vegas’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“Vegas” (CBS)
The Pitch: “LA[s Vegas] Confidential”
Quick Response: I did a video thingie for HuffPo last week and I had to come up with my favorite new drama of the fall and, somewhat unexpectedly, the answer that felt right-est to me was “Vegas.” This was a bit of a surprise, because my initial reaction to “Vegas” was predominantly one of disappointment. With this creative team — James Mangold directing a script from Nicholas Pileggi — and this cast — Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis and Carrie-Anne Moss and Oliver from “The O.C.” — my expectations (or “hopes”) for “Vegas” was nothing short of “greatness.” And “Vegas” isn’t great. It isn’t close. It’s very solid and as the weeks have passed since I watched it, my mind has lingered on the things that work. Those things include Chiklis and Quaid going head-to-head in some of the most archetypal “Western” ways imaginable, actually wearing white and dark (“navy,” Chiklis told me at press tour, not “black”) cowboy hats in several scenes. It’s not surprising to see Chiklis being this good at playing this bad, but it’s hard to imagine anybody not enjoying him in this kind of role, despite the absence of anything revelatory or “different.” And Quaid gets better and better as he finds Ralph Lamb’s inner Frontier Sheriff, not that Quaid playing noble-and-taciturn is exactly revelatory either. This is Mangold working in “3:10 To Yuma” mode, having a tremendous amount of fun with genre iconography and he nails two or three of the pilot’s biggest moment with aplomb that would do John Ford or Howard Hawks proud. The production values are terrific and the recreations of 1960 Las Vegas are mighty spiffy. And thanks to the aforementioned archetypes, it’s easy to look at “Vegas” and know what the series is, or at least what the first 22 episodes are. What doesn’t work? The pilot is built around drama for the long-haul, so there isn’t nearly as much tension as there should be. It lags frequently, especially in the crime-of-the-week that sets the overall plot in motion That doesn’t necessarily bode well, what with CBS’ network-wide preference for procedural familiarity. And for all of the high production values, there’s a CBS “coldness” to the pilot that probably prevents the period depictions from being as fun as they should be. In that respect, it’s not even as evocative of the same period as Starz’ fitfully effective “Magic City,” much less something like the world Martin Scorsese recreated in the “Boardwalk Empire” pilot. The pilot also simply can’t find time to get any value at all out of Moss or Jason O’Mara or really anybody in the supporting cast. Only time will tell if this is going to be a 1960s Vegas version of “Blue Bloods” or a “Good Wife”-esque example of CBS tip-toing towards a cable sensibility. It’s not anywhere near as good as I want it to be, but it could get there.
Desire To Watch Again: High. I guess this is the network drama I’m most anticipating seeing in its second episode, even if I’m worried about that second episode as well.
Does anyone have a phone in their car?
RIP Dan Tanna
OdessaSteps – Wait til Season 5 or 6!
-Daniel
G-Damn it Chiklis, stop with the network bullshit and do another gritty cable drama already! You’re way too good an actor to waste away on network tv. I’ll watch because hes in it and hes got me as a fan for life for the earth shattering work he did on the shield, but, damn it, i hate network, crime of the week, procedure, bla bla bla
“I’ve done worse”……enough fuckin said……ahhhh Vic, i miss ya bro
The networks are determined to make Jason O’Mara a star, aren’t they?
Liz – At least in this instance, he’s clearly not the lead in the series. And I’ve always thought he had potential, so maybe what he needed was a circumstance like this with a number of superior actors…
-Daniel
I’m looking forward to this. Both Quaid and Chiklis are very talented actors. I’m glad CBS is trying something out of the ordinary, and even if it is good, I can’t help but wonder why this project didn’t end up on a cable network like FX.
Off topic slightly, but Dan, have you seen season 2 of Hell on Wheels? Will you be posting a review? I gave up after 2 episodes of season 1. I’m curious if AMC made any significant changes in response to the criticism.
Sareeta – I have screeners, but I honestly stopped watching with two or three episodes to go in the first season and I don’t know if I’m going to be inspired to return to the series, even with screeners. We’ll see how my other weekend work progresses…
-Daniel
dude what is this show even about?
dude what is this show even actually about?
Matt – Dude. It’s about a sheriff in Las Vegas in 1960 going after a mobster. Dude.
-Daniel
So I guess this mean you haven’t seen anything resembling the quality of the Awake pilot?
Greg – I certainly have not… Not even close.
-Daniel
Dan, I know you are aware that Ralph Lamb is a real person, not a fictional creation. In 1960, Ralph Lamb was 33-years-old. Does it say anything about CBS that they cast a 58-year-old actor to play a man who was 33?
Also, for anybody who might know, why is it that the Ralph Lamb Wikipedia page, which I accessed back when this project was announced, has simply disappeared? Other Wikipedia pages include his name, high-lighted, but when you click on the name it now sends one to the Wikipedia entry for the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department. I am wondering if some sort of effort is taking place to keep people from finding out about, and making fun of, the huge age discrepancy between Ralph Lamb the historical person and Ralph Lamb the TV character.
MoreTears – It’s kinda funny that in 2012 any network would age UP a leading man, but that’s CBS for you… In this case, it gets us Dennis Quaid: TV Star and I’m actually OK with that.
But it’s kinda funny…
-Daniel
oh man, i saw that you were raving about this show, was just skimming, and thought it was the Josh Duhamel Las Vegas show. thank goodness this is not that or i would have lost all respect!
agree Michael Chiklis is not quite hitting THE SHIELD level of awesomeness. i suffered through that superpower show where they squandered his and Romany Malco talents so i’m in on this but with reservations.
i love Dennis Quaid but sometimes all the plastic surgery and/or botox gets in the way. hope he lets some of it wear off or something.
Erika – Definitely well short of a rave… And yeah, I watched every episode of “No Ordinary Family,” too…
-Daniel