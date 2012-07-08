Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show: “Beauty and the Beast” (The CW)
The Pitch: Unfortunately, the pitch isn’t the problem, so I have nothing to say. They wanted to remake “Beauty and the Beast” for a new generation. I have no problems with that. But the pitch was probably “Let’s do ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but ours is gonna be more like ‘Beauty and The Hot Guy With Anger Issues.”
Quick Response: Like I said, the pitch wasn’t the problem. The problem with “Beauty and the Beast” is the execution on absolutely every level. But even that, I can forgive. As I often say: Sometimes, pilots just don’t work. It happens. And when a pilot fails as badly as “Beauty and the Beast” fails, you simply don’t send it to series and you don’t air it and you move on. In the pilot process, misses are part of the business. But I look at the “Beauty and the Beast” pilot and there’s no element here that I can imagine future improvements being built around. I can’t latch onto a source of hope. The adaptation of the basic premise is ludicrous and unimaginative: Something about military experiments and cross-species DNA and zzzzz. Kristin Kreuk, while unquestionably fulfilling the basic edict of playing the “beauty” in the title, is otherwise hilariously miscast. You know who won’t laugh when her Catherine bursts through a door yelling, “NYPD. I’ve got a warrant”? Nobody, that’s who. It’s hilarious. And not intentionally so. And the interpretation of The Beast? Possibly even funnier than Kristin Kreuk as a badass Manhattan cop. As played by Jay Ryan — yet another New Zealand actor with strong cheekbones and no clue how to do an American accent — this alleged “beast” is basically unbeastly in every way. He has a scar, but not a scar that would impact his ability to be on the cover of Tiger Beat. Seriously, somebody with a bad haircut would be more aesthetically handicapped than this guy. Sometimes he kinda hulks out, but that’s hilarious, too. The script is nothing but cliches strung together. A character actually walks in on a character believed to be dead and says, “You look pretty good for a dead guy.” Ugh. If you’re a writer in 2012 and you write a line like that without any irony or self-awareness… That’s bad. And because nothing in the pilot really illustrates the story’s core theme — Because The Beast is a ripped hottie, Beauty hardly blinks before she starts getting naughty feelings in his presence — somebody has to actually say, “Sometimes things aren’t as they seem. You can’t tell who the real monsters are.” Does that mean that the hot vigilante hero might ACTUALLY turn out to be a beast, rather than just a misunderstood “Magic Mike” reject with some mutated genes? No. Probably not. The action in the present is cheap-looking and ridiculous. The mythology-driven stuff from Catherine’s past (and Vincent’s past) isn’t involving in the slightest. I don’t know what anybody involved, including usually sturdy director Gary Fleder and all of the top brass at The CW, were thinking here. Except that I do. They’re ignoring the blunder and selling the brand. Yeah. That always works.
Desire To Watch Again: I watch a lot of bad stuff on The CW. I made it through a whole season of “Ringer” and all of the episodes of the new “Melrose Place.” I’m also a faithful enough “The Vampire Diaries” viewer [and Phoebe Tonkin fan] that I stuck around after “TVD” to watch a full season of the generally average “The Secret Circle.” I don’t think I could watch another episode of “Beauty and the Beast.” I guess I’ll give “Beauty and the Beast” a second episode to see if there’s any indication that anybody recognized the need for a massive overhaul, but that’s it.
Oh, man. I had no intention of watching this show. Now I have to at least watch the pilot. Damn you, Mr. Fienberg.
The typing errors are unusual. (Not intended to be mean.)
William – I just fixed a typo or two, but are there an unusual number of typos that I’m missing? Hmmm… Totally possible that my brain isn’t locked in today…
-Daniel
Dan – Not to blow smoke, but I’m not used to you making any noticeable mistakes. It was just surprising. (This gem remains: ” … you simply don’t sent it to series … “)
William – Fixed!
-Daniel
Same thing here, I’m tempted to watch this just to laugh. But then I remember how grating Kristin Kreuk is… Yeah, I think I’ll pass.
Hmm…I wonder how you would feel if people thought you were miscast as a writer or a “critic”?
I guess if you were only good at choosing pilots, you might have been able to screen this one from impending disaster, instead of the those who had the job, but didn’t know what they were doing.
What?
Alias – There are, I’m sure, many people who feel I’m miscast as a writer and/or a critic. Doesn’t change the conviction behind anything I believe or write. Just changes whether or not you pay attention. Shrug.
And would I select better pilots than the people who actually have said job? Who knows? After all, I didn’t see the pilots The CW rejected instead of “Beauty and the Beast.” They could have been even worse. I have no idea. Also, nothing in this blurb says that “Beauty and the Beast” won’t be a hit for The CW. The people at the network have the job to select things they think could become breakout hits, not necessarily to pick things that don’t suck.
-Daniel
I don’t think you get what TV critics do……and I’m even more confused why criticism for THIS show upsets you
Yeah, I tuned out when the “beast” looked very unbeastly in the trailer. I guess CW was afraid if he looked too grisly, tween girls won’t want to watch.
Even the beast in the Disney cartoon looks more “beastly” than this guy. Unless the whole point is that he is a beast because he has anger issues… but then I doubt a CW writer would go that deep.
Is it even “better” than the ‘Wonder Woman’ pilot?
Why Oh Why – I never watched the “Wonder Woman” pilot. Had chances to. Wouldn’t have quibbled with seeing Tyra in the costume. But I figured it somewhat violated the ethos I mentioned above: The process is designed to yield a lot of stuff that never gets seen because it’s awful.
Or something.
But this is BAD…
-Daniel
Okay, well now I’m definitely going to watch it haha! Sounds like it could grow into a hilariously unintentional cheese fest! And I won’t even have to turn on Syfy.
the vampire diaries pilot was awful as well maybe this will get better too?
Joel – It was VERY bad. You’re absolutely correct. Somehow, though, I still found things about the “Vampire Diaries” pilot made me want to stick with that show through the rough opening episodes so that I was still watching when it got good.
So anything can happen. No doubt.
I *will* give “Beauty and the Beast” another episode, but if it doesn’t improve dramatically or at least give me SOMETHING worth returning for, I’ll be done.
-Daniel
Sincere admiration that you stuck it out for the entire season of Ringer.
I can only imagine how many lengthy network meetings took place to discuss how ugly the Beast was allowed to be.
I enjoyed it personally. If you try not to let the way it’s been done in the past affect your judgement and you look at it from a fresh perspective, it’s actually quite enjoyable. If you delve into the characters deeper than just the pilot, it does make for an interesting show.