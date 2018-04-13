Mad Men was notorious for its vague summaries — who could ever forget, “Don has a problem”? (his “problem” = getting thrown into the drunk tank and having an emotional breakdown in front of his clients and co-workers) — but Westworld‘s episode descriptions might somehow be even more vague.
Here’s how HBO outlines the season two premiere (April 22).
Episode #11 (season 2, episode 1): “Journey into Night”
“The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”
Written by Lisa Joy & Roberto Patino; directed by Richard J. Lewis.
The only information revealed there is: Westworld, which hasn’t been canceled, still takes place in Westworld. Really makes you long for the days of “Don has trouble sleeping; Pete is blindsided by a friend; Henry arranges a family reunion.” Here are the rest of the summaries for the first half of the season (including one written in Japanese), complete with episode titles.
Episode #12 (season 2, episode 2): “Reunion”
“Why don’t we start at the beginning?”
Written by Carly Wray & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Vincenzo Natali.
Episode #13 (season 2, episode 3): “Virtù e Fortuna”
“There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”
Written by Roberto Patino & Ron Fitzgerald; directed by Richard J. Lewis.
Episode #14 (season 2, episode 4): “The Riddle of the Sphinx”
“Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”
Written by Gina Atwater & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Lisa Joy.
Episode #15 (season 2, episode 5): “Akane No Mai”
“ショーグン・ワールドへようこそ (Welcome to Shogun World)”
Written by Dan Dietz; directed by Craig Zobel.
But to be fair, though, Dolores does have a problem.
Join The Discussion: Log In With