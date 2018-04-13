HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode Descriptions Tease A New Park

#HBO #Westworld
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.13.18

HBO

Mad Men was notorious for its vague summaries — who could ever forget, “Don has a problem”? (his “problem” = getting thrown into the drunk tank and having an emotional breakdown in front of his clients and co-workers) — but Westworld‘s episode descriptions might somehow be even more vague.

Here’s how HBO outlines the season two premiere (April 22).

Episode #11 (season 2, episode 1): “Journey into Night”
“The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”
Written by Lisa Joy & Roberto Patino; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

The only information revealed there is: Westworld, which hasn’t been canceled, still takes place in Westworld. Really makes you long for the days of “Don has trouble sleeping; Pete is blindsided by a friend; Henry arranges a family reunion.” Here are the rest of the summaries for the first half of the season (including one written in Japanese), complete with episode titles.

Episode #12 (season 2, episode 2): “Reunion”
“Why don’t we start at the beginning?”
Written by Carly Wray & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Vincenzo Natali.

Episode #13 (season 2, episode 3): “Virtù e Fortuna”
“There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”
Written by Roberto Patino & Ron Fitzgerald; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Episode #14 (season 2, episode 4): “The Riddle of the Sphinx”
“Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”
Written by Gina Atwater & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Lisa Joy.

Episode #15 (season 2, episode 5): “Akane No Mai”
“ショーグン・ワールドへようこそ (Welcome to Shogun World)”
Written by Dan Dietz; directed by Craig Zobel.

But to be fair, though, Dolores does have a problem.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Westworld
TAGSHBOwestworld

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP