HBO

Mad Men was notorious for its vague summaries — who could ever forget, “Don has a problem”? (his “problem” = getting thrown into the drunk tank and having an emotional breakdown in front of his clients and co-workers) — but Westworld‘s episode descriptions might somehow be even more vague.

Here’s how HBO outlines the season two premiere (April 22).

Episode #11 (season 2, episode 1): “Journey into Night”

“The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”

Written by Lisa Joy & Roberto Patino; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

The only information revealed there is: Westworld, which hasn’t been canceled, still takes place in Westworld. Really makes you long for the days of “Don has trouble sleeping; Pete is blindsided by a friend; Henry arranges a family reunion.” Here are the rest of the summaries for the first half of the season (including one written in Japanese), complete with episode titles.

Episode #12 (season 2, episode 2): “Reunion”

“Why don’t we start at the beginning?”

Written by Carly Wray & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Vincenzo Natali. Episode #13 (season 2, episode 3): “Virtù e Fortuna”

“There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”

Written by Roberto Patino & Ron Fitzgerald; directed by Richard J. Lewis. Episode #14 (season 2, episode 4): “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

“Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”

Written by Gina Atwater & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Lisa Joy. Episode #15 (season 2, episode 5): “Akane No Mai”

“ショーグン・ワールドへようこそ (Welcome to Shogun World)”

Written by Dan Dietz; directed by Craig Zobel.

But to be fair, though, Dolores does have a problem.