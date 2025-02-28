Earlier this year, alt-indie artist 2hollis completed his Leg Two tour, and now, he’s preparing to go overseas to perform in Asia and Europe. Before he goes, though, he’s dropping off a follow-up to his January single “Afraid.”

The new song, “Style,” is in line with his prior releases, embracing a brash, glitchy sound reminiscent of the dubstep wave of the early 2010s. It’s very bass-forward, but the artist alternates between groovy rapping (think G-Eazy) and singing on the chorus. In the accompanying music video, 2hollis puts the focus on his physique, with his torso filling the frame, and half-adorned by a white T-shirt.

In a recent interview, 2hollis denied that he was going for a “mysterious” image, instead comparing himself to a character in a movie. “I’m not really trying to be mysterious,” he said. “2hollis is a character, and a character wouldn’t be so forward and 100% out there and readable and relatable. Like, your favorite character from a movie — you wouldn’t see Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle on Instagram being like, ‘Oh yeah, today I’m going to this store, what are y’all doing?’ I like to keep it a little theatrical.”

You can watch the video for 2hollis’ “Style” above.