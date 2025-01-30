2hollis built some buzz with his third album, 2024’s Boy — since dropping the project, he signed with Interscope — and now he’s following up his breakout year with new music: Today (January 30), he has shared “Afraid,” a fresh single featuring Nate Sib (who’s opening for 2hollis on his ongoing tour) that’s as glitchy as it is catchy.

2hollis has been described as “mysterious,” but he insists that’s not what he’s aiming for, recently telling The Face, “I’m not really trying to be mysterious. 2hollis is a character, and a character wouldn’t be so forward and 100% out there and readable and relatable. Like, your favorite character from a movie — you wouldn’t see Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle on Instagram being like, ‘Oh yeah, today I’m going to this store, what are y’all doing?’ I like to keep it a little theatrical.”

