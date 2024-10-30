Rising Producer 2hollis Announced His ‘Leg Two’ Tour Dates For 2025

Chicago producer 2hollis has seen his fortunes rising in recent months with the release of his June album, Boy, receiving praise from critics and fellow artists like Skrillex and Ken Carson. He joined the latter on his Chaos Tour earlier this year, and just completed his first run of tour dates throughout Europe. Today, he announced the Leg Two tour for winter 2025, kicking off in Houston, Texas on January 16th and running through February 1st in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In July, 2hollis shared his thoughts on performing live with Interview Magazine, saying, “It’s always interesting and really amazing to be in person with these people, because so much of this stuff lives on the internet and so much of my time is spent in the studio, and the only fan interactions I’m getting is internet shit. But when you perform and talk to them and look them in the eye, there’s something to that that’s just so beautiful. I might not know them personally, but I just know them all as just this one big beautiful connection. It’s really awesome.”

Tickets for his tour are now on sale; you can find more information here. See the tour dates below.

01/16 — White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

01/17 — Studio at The Factory @ Dallas, TX

01/18 — The Mohawk @ Austin, TX

01/20 — The Masquerade @ Atlanta, GA

01/21 — Cats Cradle @ Carrboro

01/22 — The Atlantis @ Washington, D.C.

01/24 — The Paradise Rock Club @ Boston, MA

01/25 — Club Soda @ Montreal, QC

01/26 — The Concert Hall @ Toronto, ON

01/28 — El Club @ Detroit, MI

01/31 — Metro @ Chicago, IL

02/01 — Amsterdam Bar & Hall @ St. Paul, MO