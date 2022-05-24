Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Residency Dates As Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

After suffering a relapse, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered rehab and the band announced via their social media that they have to cancel their June and July Las Vegas residency tour dates. Tyler — who has struggled with maintaining his sobriety in the past — relapsed after taking pain medication following a foot surgery. An incredibly physical performer, the surgery was done in preparation for the stage in 2022, which included the residency at Dolby Live in Vegas.

This is a heartbreaking reminder that the battle with addiction is a never-ending one. Meanwhile, Aerosmith says the plan is to pick up the live dates again in September. All tickets will be refunded for the June and July dates. You can read the full statement from the band below.