Rilo Kilo isn’t the only acclaimed indie band getting the gang back together. Alabama Shakes — the Grammy-winning rock group led by powerhouse singer and guitarist Brittany Howard — have shared the dates for a reunion tour that will have them on the road for much of the summer.

“Last year, [guitarist Heath Fogg], [bassist Zac Cockrell], and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes,” Howard said in a statement. “This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound And Color and eight years since we played a show.”

She continued, “But we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon.”

Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardmembers go on sale on February 11 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out the dates below.