Rilo Kilo isn’t the only acclaimed indie band getting the gang back together. Alabama Shakes — the Grammy-winning rock group led by powerhouse singer and guitarist Brittany Howard — have shared the dates for a reunion tour that will have them on the road for much of the summer.
“Last year, [guitarist Heath Fogg], [bassist Zac Cockrell], and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes,” Howard said in a statement. “This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound And Color and eight years since we played a show.”
She continued, “But we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon.”
Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardmembers go on sale on February 11 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out the dates below.
Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Tour Dates
07/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds #
07/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
07/19 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #
07/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
07/22 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary •†
07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater •†
07/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater •†
08/08 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +
08/09 — Las Vegas NV @ BleauLive Theater +
08/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +
08/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +
08/17 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
08/20 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
08/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *
08/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
09/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^
09/05 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage o
09/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavillion ^
09/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) ^
09/11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon And Beyond Festival
09/14 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway <
09/17 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ?
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion At The Mann <
09/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem <
09/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
09/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ‡
09/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ‡
09/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory ‡
# with Lee Fields
• with Caleb Elliott
† with Alanna Royale
+ with Shannon & The Clams
* with Y La Bamba
^ with Sam Evian
o with Bahamas
< with The Budos Band
? with El Michels Affair
‡ with Greyhounds