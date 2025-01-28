Alabama Shakes were a dominating force in the 2010s with their two albums, 2012’s Boys & Girls and 2015’s Sound & Color. The latter was a No. 1 hit, but still, the band hasn’t released a new album still then. It hasn’t been all bad: Group leader Brittany Howard has thrived as a solo artist (her most recent album, What Now, landed just outside the top 50 in the newly released 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll).

Still, folks have been wanting new Alabama Shakes, and now, it looks like they’re finally going to get it.

Last month, the band played a surprise reunion show, their first performance together since 2017. Now, they have some new music in progress: Sharing a gallery of studio photos on Instagram yesterday (January 27), the band wrote, “Working on some exciting stuff!”

This comes after a 2024 interview in which Howard said of the band, “It is a beautiful part of my history as a musician [and] changed my life. I love the music we made together. I was just listening to ‘Always Alright’; I haven’t heard it in 10 years. As far as what happens in the future, I just follow the curiosity. I feel like if there’s a beat there and the creativity’s calling me there, then that’s something that we’ll have a conversation about, me and the guys. I wouldn’t say the door’s completely closed.”