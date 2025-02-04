Rilo Kiley‘s reunion tour is taking off.

Last week, one of the best indie groups from the 2000s — made up of Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre De Reeder and Jason Boesel — announced their first concert in over 15 years. Thankfully for everyone who is desperate to hear “Paint’s Peeling” live (me), it’s not a one-night-only event: Rilo Kiley has revealed headlining North American dates and festival performances, all of which are on the western half of the US and Canada. Hopefully more to come!

“It’s going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early ’20s place where everything is possible,” Lewis (the proud mother of Bobby Rhubarb) said in a statement. “You’re in a van and Jason’s got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I’m on the shitty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don’t think it’s ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.”

Tickets for the tour, dubbed the Sometimes When You’re On, You’re Really F**king On Tour, go on sale on February 7 on the band’s website. Additionally, Rilo Kiley is releasing a reissue of 2002’s The Execution Of All Things on 4/25 via Saddle Creek. You can find more information here.

Check out the dates for Rilo Kiley’s reunion tour below.