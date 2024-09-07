A modest TV can’t contain Alan Ritchson. He’s simply too tall. He should be on the big screen — and soon, he will.

The Reacher actor plays the lead in Motor City, the new film from director Timur Bekmambetov about a Detroit resident named John Miller (Ritchson) who “unleashes a rampage of brutal vengeance on those who framed him” after being released from prison. Sounds good, especially from the director of Wanted and Unfriended, but I prefer co-star Ben Foster’s description.

“Motor City — we just wrapped — is virtually a silent film,” the Leave No Trace actor told Collider. “There are five lines of dialogue. Jack White is helping with the music, so it’s like a rock disco revenge film. It’s like a graphic novel, so it’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out.” White is a Detroit legend who has made some of the best rock music to come out of the city, so it’s a natural fit — and a solid endorsement — for Motor City to have his involvement.

Going back to Ritchson: Foster was asked what it’s like to work with Jack Reacher himself (not this one). “He’s very tall and very muscular and he’s very handsome,” he joked before adding, “He’s terrific as a mover. I think he wants to do some deeper work or rather different kinds of work than he’s been doing, and that’s a joy.” Ritchson is taking the job very seriously.

Motor City does not have a release date yet, but it’s safe to say, a seven nation army couldn’t hold Reacher back.