Alvvays haven’t released any new music since 2017’s Antisocialites, but that hasn’t stopped indie heads from fawning over their two-album catalog non-stop in the meantime. The jangly Canadian band played some one-off shows opening up for The Strokes over the years and will be appearing as part of Courtney Barnett’s Here And There touring “festival” in August. But now they’ve shared a full-on slate of US fall tour dates beginning in October at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, the hometown of their support act, Slow Pulp.

Not only that, but the band posted a teaser on their Instagram yesterday and said in a statement that new music “may” be on the way.

We’re gonna take that to probably mean, “Yes, new music is coming and you will hear it live on this tour!” (surely one can dream?) Until then, check out the full slate of Alvvays’ US tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 22nd at 10 am local time here.

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Here and There Festival)

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall — Downstairs $

11/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 — New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ = w/ Slow Pulp