In a few months, Courtney Barnett is going on tour, but she’s taking a novel approach. Instead of a traditional sort of tour, Here And There is a touring festival. So, each night, she will be joined by a different handful of artists from an impressive and large pool of them.

Announcing @heretherefest – a touring festival coming to 15 cities in North America, with a different line up in every city. Pre-sale starts Tuesday 3/29 @ 10am local, go to https://t.co/TYM3b3f9cO to register. I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing line up💙 pic.twitter.com/soyUFheoG3 — courtney barnett (@courtneymelba) March 24, 2022

Participating on various North American dates in August and September are Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg.

Barnett says of the event:

“When I was a kid, I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals. I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. Ten years ago, I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival. This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in. It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”

Check out the full list of Here And There dates, with nightly lineups, below.

08/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

08/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

08/12 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

08/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

08/20 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

08/21 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

08/26 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

08/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

08/31 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

09/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

09/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine