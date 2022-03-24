In a few months, Courtney Barnett is going on tour, but she’s taking a novel approach. Instead of a traditional sort of tour, Here And There is a touring festival. So, each night, she will be joined by a different handful of artists from an impressive and large pool of them.
Announcing @heretherefest – a touring festival coming to 15 cities in North America, with a different line up in every city.
Pre-sale starts Tuesday 3/29 @ 10am local, go to https://t.co/TYM3b3f9cO to register.
I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing line up💙 pic.twitter.com/soyUFheoG3
— courtney barnett (@courtneymelba) March 24, 2022
Participating on various North American dates in August and September are Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg.
Barnett says of the event:
“When I was a kid, I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals. I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. Ten years ago, I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.
This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.
It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”
Check out the full list of Here And There dates, with nightly lineups, below.
08/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/12 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
08/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
08/20 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
08/21 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
08/26 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
08/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
08/31 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
09/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
09/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine