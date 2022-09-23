Alvvays Shares New Videos For ‘Very Online Guy’ And ‘Belinda Says’

Weeks away from their hotly-anticipated third studio album, Blue Rev, Alvvays has shared a two-pack of new songs.

“Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy,'” said Alvvays in a statement.

Accompanying the songs are two visuals, both of which are directed by the band. On “Very Online Guy” lead vocalist Molly Rankin takes aim at an internet reply guy. Both the video and the audio are digitally distorted, triggering the viewer’s PTSD of AOL memories.

“Belinda Says” pays tribute to Belinda Carlisle and its accompanying visual, a moving portrait, takes the viewers back to the days of MuchMusic in the ’80s, especially with the punchy electric guitar riffs throughout.

“We painted and shot the ‘Belinda Says’ video in our living room,” said the band. “We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’. with our video guru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Check out the videos for “Very Online Guy” and “Belinda Says” above.

Blue Rev is out 10/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-save it here.